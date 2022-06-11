Here are the winners of the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards

The Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards Show returned to a live format on Friday night as the top athletes from the Greater Savannah area were recognized in an event featuring former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones as the guest speaker.

Player of the Year honors were handed out to 25 athletes, and a number of special awards were also given out during the program at the Johnny Mercer Theatre. The event was presented by Georgia Ports, and was produced with support from Chatham Orthopaedic Associates.

Benedictine's Justin Thomas was selected as the Boys Athlete of the Year.

The senior, who is headed to UGA on a baseball scholarship, also was named the Baseball Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Football Player.

Read More: Here's the Savannah Morning News 2022 all-area high school baseball team

Also: How Veronica Sierzant of Islands became the fifth athlete to win the Hollis Stacy Award twice

"It was a great experience at the show tonight," Thomas said. "Mr. Jones played before my time, but I've followed his career through his highlights and I've tried to model my game in center field after him. It was an honor to meet him."

Veronica Sierzant of Islands High was named the Girls Athlete of the Year.

The versatile junior was also named the Volleyball Player of the Year and was a first-team selection in basketball.

"I was really surprised and excited to win the award," Sierzant said. "I don't strive to win awards, but to be recognized for the work that I've done means a lot to me."

Sierzant's brother, Islands junior Howard Sierzant, was named the recipient of the Courage Award. Howie, who was born with cerebral palsy, is an inspiration to the city as he serves as a manager for the Sharks basketball, baseball and football teams.

His story was told with an impressive video featuring Howie, his coaches and friends — creating an emotional moment with the audience.

'He's got a motor that never stops going': How Howie Sierzant overcomes all to inspire Islands' baseball

Ted Hurst of Johnson was named the Most Versatile Male Athlete. The senior, who is headed to Valdosta State on a football scholarship, was a first-team selection in football, basketball and track and field.

Track and Field: Here are the Savannah Morning News 2022 all-area high school boys and girls track teams

His classmate, Johnson senior Amani Hamilton, was named the Most Versatile Female Athlete. Hamilton, who has signed to play basketball at Savannah State, was also a standout in track and field and volleyball.

Boys Basketball : Nominees for Savannah Morning News Boys Basketball Player of the Year announced

In the teams category, Benedictine's state championship football team was named the Boys Team of the Year, while Savannah Christian's state champion girls golf squad was named the Girls Team of the Year. BC football coach Danny Britt was named the Boys Overall Coach of the Year, while SCPS golf coach Annie Keller got the nod on the girls side.

In football, Benedictine ran the table as Holden Sapp, who is headed to play at Army, was named the Defensive Player of the Year, while Holden Geriner, the star quarterback already enrolled at Auburn, was the Offensive Player of the Year, in addition to Thomas earning Overall Player of the Year honors.

D'Ante Bass of Windsor Forest, who is headed to Georgetown on a basketball scholarship, was named the Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading the Knights to their first state finals appearance. The athletic senior also was selected the Track and Field Boys Athlete of the Year after winning a state crown in the high jump.

Calvary Day's Hannah Cail, the sharp-shooting junior guard, took home Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors.

Liberty County senior Leia Williams, headed to Florida on a track and field scholarship, was named the Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year after winning a state title in discus while finishing second in the shot put.

In soccer, Benedictine senior Phillip Sheppard was named the Boys Player of the Year, while Lauren Groneck of Richmond Hill took home Girls Player of the Year honors.

In wrestling, South Effingham's senior Jacob Galindez, who closed out his prep career by winning a state championship, was named the Boys Wrestler of the Year.

In girls wrestling, Effingham County's Mia Bernacki, who finished second in the state tourney, was named the Girls Wrestler of the Year.

In swimming, Gaby Van Brunt of St. Andrew's, who has committed to Alabama, repeated as the Girls Swimmer of the Year, while Aaron Seymour of Savannah Arts, who is headed to compete at Georgia, was named the Male Swimmer of the Year.

Kyen Argentinis of Benedictine took home the Lacrosse Player of the Year award.

In golf, Savannah Country Day's Reed Lotter, who will compete at Auburn next year, was named the Boys Golfer of the Year for the third time as a Hornet, while Savannah Christian standout Mary Miller, a sophomore, took home Girls Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive year.

In tennis, Ethan Thurmon, a junior from Savannah Christian, was named the Boys Player of the Year, while Lucy Kelly of The Habersham School earned Girls Player of the Year honors.

Bryan County junior Bekah Johnson, an offensive powerhouse who has committed to Troy, was named the Softball Player of the Year.

In cross country, Margaret Wade, a talented junior from Savannah Arts Academy, was named the Girls Runner of the Year, while Memphis Rich, the standout sophomore from Richmond Hill, took home the boys honor.

In flag football, Calvary Day senior Mahkayla Premo was named the Player of the Year after leading the Cavs to the state semifinals a year after helping lead Calvary to a state title.

The Coastal Empire High School Awards Show was part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

On the web

View a photo gallery from Friday night's event at savannahnow.com/sports.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Here are the winners of the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards