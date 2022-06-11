Meta is investigating Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources over a number of years, report says

Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as Meta's COO earlier this month. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Meta has been investigating Sandberg's use of company resources for her own projects, per The WSJ.

Facebook owner was already examining whether she had staff help her organize her upcoming wedding.

Meta is investigating Sandberg's conduct over several years and if staff helped with her foundation.

The owner of Facebook opened an investigation last fall into the conduct of Sheryl Sandberg, who stepped down as chief operating officer earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported.



Meta's probe is examining whether Sandberg had staff work on her own personal projects, sources told The Journal.



The claims come after the newspaper reported that Meta was reviewing whether Sandberg used company resources to help organize her upcoming wedding .

A spokesperson for Sandberg told The Journal last week that said she did not "inappropriately use company resources in connection with the planning of her wedding."



The inquiry is looking at the former COO's actions over a number of years and several employees have already been interviewed, sources told The Journal.



Meta is examining whether Facebook staff worked on Sandberg's Lean In foundation and second book, per the report, and that it is broadly scrutinizing her use of Meta resources for her personal use over several years.

Sandberg co-authored two books: 'Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead' in 2013 and 'Option B four years later.



The billionaire also set up the Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation, after her husband died suddenly in 2015.



It incorporated the Lean In foundation, which aims to support women to achieve their ambitions and help organizations create inclusive workplaces, according to its website.



The family foundation has previously been criticized by former employees who told Buzzfeed the culture was stressful and focused around Sandberg.

The Buzzfeed report said feminist groups criticised the organisation for failing to adequately support to women's rights.



Sandberg, who spent 14 years as Mark Zuckerberg's second-in-command, announced last week that she was stepping down as COO but would remain on the board.



Meta declined to comment to The Journal and did not immediately respond to a request from Insider.