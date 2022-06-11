ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Coastal Museums Association bestows Savannah museums with 2021 Awards of Excellence

By Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXYPt_0g7gQMHL00

The Coastal Museums Association (CMA) held its annual CMA Awards of Excellence on Friday, June 3, to recognize the exceptional educational and cultural programming delivered by local museums and cultural institutions during the 2021 calendar year.

The event was held at the Massie Heritage Center. The award winners by category for projects completed in 2021 are:

Excellence in Exhibition

Winner: Georgia Historical Society for the Georgia Historical Society Research Center Exhibit. Inspired by the pamphlet "Georgia History in 25 Objects," the exhibit gives visitors and researchers a chronological introduction to the Georgia Historical Society and Georgia history by using objects to illustrate the themes throughout our state's history.

Excellence in Outreach and Collaboration

Winner: Andrew Low House Museum, the Davenport House Museum, and the Ships of the Sea Museum for “Pioneers in Preservation Series; The Transatlantic Slave Trade and Its Legacy.”

The Andrew Low House Museum partnered with the Davenport House Museum, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum and Historic Savannah Foundation hosted the “Pioneers in Preservation Series; The Transatlantic Slave Trade and Its Legacy,” It was a free, multi-day series of events that familiarize the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry communities with the history of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and its legacy.

Excellence in Education & Interpretation

Winner: Andrew Low House Museum for “Tasting Traditions.” A part of the “Pioneers of Preservation” series, the program explored and celebrated African American culinary traditions with talks by author and historian Vaughnette Goode-Walker and chef Sallie Ann Robinson.

Individuals of Excellence

Winner: Wilma Wheten. Wheaton was nominated by the organizations she graciously donates her time to, the City of Savannah Municipal Archives, The Davenport House, and the Bonaventure Historical Society. Her service is appreciated by the Savannah museum community.

