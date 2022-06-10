Giants make 4 Es, 2 by Estrada, in sloppy 4-2 loss to Rox

In what's become somewhat of a rare occurrence this spring, fans of the Baltimore Orioles received what most will likely view as positive news at the start of the midweek. As ESPN explained, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos released a lengthy statement on Monday saying the Orioles are staying in the city of Baltimore. This past Thursday, Tim Prudente and Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Banner reported that Louis Angelos, the son of longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos, sued his brother and mother and is alleging that John "has grabbed power" of the franchise in an attempt "to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) — without having to answer to anyone."

