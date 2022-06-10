ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Gomber brings the intensity, flips script in SF

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Oracle Park is usually a great place to be a pitcher. Up until Thursday, that was not the...

Yardbarker

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

Looking through the MLB scoreboard on Friday night, nothing really stands out much about a 7-0 scoreline for a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. The two teams were beginning a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday, with Joe Musgrove taking the mound for San Diego and Chad Kuhl opposing him for Colorado.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Giants make 4 errors in sloppy 4-2 loss to Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Yonathan Daza looped a tiebreaking single into right field, capping a three-run fourth inning fueled by three errors, and the Colorado Rockies rallied past San Francisco 4-2 Thursday to take two of three from the Giants.San Francisco made a season-high four errors, including a pair in the fourth by second baseman Thairo Estrada.Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who are 3-6 against the Giants this season.Blackmon reached leading off the fourth when Estrada, standing on the right field grass as part of a shift that had three infielders on the right side, dropped his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Padres prediction, odds, pick – 6/12/2022

MLB odds series for our Rockies Padres prediction and pick. German Marquez starts for the Rockies, while Blake Snell gets the ball for the Padres. German Marquez just pitched his best game since May 14. His win over the Giants on June 7 was a six-inning, three-run game in which he allowed three runs in the first inning and was able to shut out San Francisco in his next five innings. He wasn’t dominant, but he contained damage, something he hasn’t regularly been able to do this season. He has a 6.49 ERA, and he has allowed fewer than four runs in just two of his last 10 starts, June 7 being one of them. It is still hard to trust Marquez, but maybe his most recent outing against the Giants — who had previously worn out the Rockies before this past week’s series loss to Colorado — marks a turning point.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Rangers end 12-inning win over White Sox on 7-5 double play

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the 12th inning and the Texas Rangers turned a double play on a ball hit to the warning track to end an 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.Embattled manager Tony La Russa and the White Sox have lost four of five. This one began with right-hander Michael Kopech leaving with right knee discomfort after 13 pitches and ended with an unusual double play in the 12th.José Abreu struck out looking against Kolby Allard leading off, then Jake Burger hit a fly to the warning track in left....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres bring back Robinson Canó on minor-league deal a week after he rejected optional assignment

The San Diego Padres announced on Friday that they had signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a minor-league deal. The agreement comes just a week after the Padres had released Canó following a poor 12-game stretch. It should be noted that the Padres had reportedly asked Canó to head to the minors. He rejected that request, however, and decided instead to test free agency. It appears that he did not find a better situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Jose Trevino scratched on Sunday, Kyle Higashioka to start

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has been scratched from Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Trevino has been removed from Sunday's starting lineup with Kyle Higashioka taking his place behind the plate. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Jameson Taillon and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

