Ohio Permitless Concealed Carry Starts Monday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recently passed bill allowing a concealed handgun without the need of a concealed carry permit goes into effect Monday, June 13. Senate Bill 215 will allow qualifying adults, 21 years...

Ohio's permitless carry law takes effect Monday. Here's how it works.

A law that allows eligible adults 21 and over to carry any kind of firearm in Ohio without a permit starts on Monday. Steven Loewengart is the regional managing partner of the law firm Fisher & Phillips. "We've gone from being a concealed carry state to what's called a 'constitutional...
Nan Whaley says Gov. Mike DeWine is making Ohio less safe with his gun stance

DAYTON, Ohio — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley joined with members of law enforcement and a survivor from the Oregon District mass shooting to call out Governor DeWine for making our communities less safe. After the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Governor DeWine promised Daytonians that he’d...
Ohio police prep for concealed carry law changes, in effect Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s concealed carry laws are set for a massive overhaul Monday when Senate Bill 215 goes into effect, eliminating the permit and training requirement for Ohioans carrying a concealed weapon. Three months ago, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, citing the increase in crime across the state. Starting Monday, […]
Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
Mom Who Lost Son Vows To Overturn Illegal Immigrant License Law

An effort has been launched to overturn a new law that will allow illegal immigrants to obtain a Massachusetts driver's license. Opponents of the new law have launched a signature drive to petition for a statewide referendum to reverse the law before it takes effect next year. The measure was...
Three Perkins Township stores fail underage compliance checks

SANDUSKY – Three grocery store employees were charged as a result of a series of underage alcohol and tobacco compliance checks conducted by the Erie County Health Department and Perkins Township Police Department on Thursday. According to a police report, in the checks, a 19-year-old would attempt to purchase...
Ohio Town Left Without Taxi Service When Nobody Shows Up To Work

A tiny Ohio town found itself without vital transportation when none of the dayshift drivers showed up to work. The owner apologized to customers in a heartfelt Facebook post on Monday morning. "This is the last thing I ever wanted to post. I am sorry to all of our customers but due to neither dayshift drivers bothering to show up today, we will not be open."
MIA for 71 years, Korean War soldier remains are laid to rest back in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A hero was laid to rest at Northlawn Memory Gardens Tuesday. On July 20, 1950, Army Private First Class Jack E. Lilley went missing in action after his unit was overrun by enemy forces in Korea. After being missing in action for 71 years his family was notified that his remains had been located and identified through DNA testing.
"We Aren't the First, We Won't Be the Last": A Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
House explosion kills 3 in Ohio

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at a northeastern Ohio home has left three people dead.The blast in Garfield Heights was reported around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. It destroyed the residence and damaged the neighboring homes on both sides.Emergency responders found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home, but their names have not been released and authorities have not said if any of them lived in the house. No other injuries were reported.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office and Garfield Heights authorities.
Opioid prescriptions would be electronic if DeWine signs Ohio bill

(The Center Square) – Prescriptions for opioids in Ohio could only be written electronically if Gov. Mike DeWine signs a bill recently passed by the General Assembly. Rep. Gail Pavliga, R-Portage County, called House Bill 193 a way to address the opioid crisis in the state. It was originally passed out of the House last year but failed to get Senate approval.
