Competitors to down Outlaw Egg Rolls at Major League Eating contest in Lubbock

A fan of competitive eating, Clark Brazil became curious as to the record for downing his restaurant's signature food: egg rolls.

There won't be one until Saturday, and Brazil is in part to thank.

Outlaw Egg Rolls, a local food truck owned by Clark and Sandy Brazil, teamed with Major League Eating to set up the organization's inaugural egg-roll eating championship. The winner will establish a world record following the eight-minute competition at Alcove Farms in Lubbock.

"I had been looking at Major League Eating's website and noticed there were no egg-roll world records that had ever been done before," Clark Brazil said. "So I contacted them about what we needed to do to set one up, and here we go."

MLE's Sam Barclay, the competition's master of ceremonies, said it was a natural fit to hold the first egg-roll event in the South Plains.

"We're always looking for new foods to be added to the circuit," Barclay said. "… We haven't done an egg-roll contest before during our time. So, much as you would do oysters in New Orleans or chicken wings in Buffalo or brats at Oktoberfest in Cincinnati, you absolutely do egg rolls in Lubbock."

The field, which as of Sunday included 11 confirmed entrants, features multiple eaters ranked in MLE's top 10. Lubbock native "Freight Train" Frankie Galicia will also compete.

The favorites are top-ranked female Miki Sudo and No. 2 male Geoffrey Esper, whom each hold multiple eating records. Last month, Esper set the bar in sausage and donut holes, consuming 44 2½-ounce links in 10 minutes and 293 donut holes in eight minutes.

Nick Wehry, who's engaged to Sudo, will compete Saturday, too. He is MLE's fifth-ranked male.

Outlaw features 14 varieties of egg rolls. When deciding which to choose for the competition, Clark Brazil wanted to make sure it was as challenging as possible.

Thus, the Ranch Hand received the honor. Outlaw's top-selling variety is filled with ground beef and macaroni and cheese. Each is 4 ounces, with the event winner projected to eat 25 to 35 total.

Sandy Brazil began cooking the 380-plus Ranch Hands on Thursday.

"I didn't want one that was going to be too easy for the competitor," said Clark Brazil, who guessed he could finish five in a contest setting. "So I chose that one because it's probably the most filling one that we have."

The egg-roll championship is part of larger event that will include food trucks and a variety of vendors. There will also be a drive to support Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. Items requested include diapers of all sizes, sunscreen and bottled water.

Barclay is expecting the eating competition to be the star of the show.

"I would expect (spectators) to witness the greatest sporting event taking place anywhere on the planet," he said. "… It will be a spectacle not only for the mind and body but for the soul as well."

Outlaw Egg Rolls World Egg Roll Eating Championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alcove Farms, 7919 Fourth St.

: For more information, visit Outlaw Egg Rolls on Facebook.

Coverage: Follow @byStephenGarcia and @Nick_Coppola__ on Twitter for live updates, with stories to follow on lubbockonline.com.