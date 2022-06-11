Report: Manchester United Launch Bid For Barcelona Target Ruben Neves

Manchester United have launched a bid for Barcelona target Ruben Neves, according to a report.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder has attracted interest in recent seasons, ever since getting promoted to the Premier league with the club in 2018.

United and Barcelona are the two said to be interested by Portuguese outlet O Jogo (Via Sport Witness) , and both are said to have put offers on the table.

According to the article, Wolves need to complete the sale of the star in order to fund a move for Sporting's Joao Palhinha.

Allegedly, the bid from the Red Devils is "Much more attractive" to the Black Country side in terms of payments.

The report did not go into what the payment structures of the deal look like, however.

The final decision is said to be in the hands of the player - meaning he will have to choose between the two clubs, if the report is to be believed.

In the previous campaign, the 25 year-old racked up 33 appearances in the Premier League, while scoring four goals and assisting a further two from the centre of the park.

