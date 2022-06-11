ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo-area home list prices rose 4% in May

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oLPs_0g7gO1KP00

A typical Pueblo County home listed for $389,900 in May, up 4% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list price in May was up about 15% from the same month last year. Pueblo County's median home was 1,789 square feet for a listed price of $185 per square foot.

The Pueblo County market was busy, with a median 25 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 21 days on market. The market added 444 new home listings in May, compared with the 272 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 397 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

What were Pueblo-area home prices in May? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Crowley County's home prices fell 15.3%, to a median $194,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 46 days, from 84 days a month earlier. The typical 1,474-square-foot house had a list price of $130 per square foot.

Huerfano County's home prices rose 11.8%, to a median $289,450, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 53 days, from 70 days a month earlier. The typical 1,766-square-foot house had a list price of $164 per square foot.

Otero County's home prices fell 8.7%, to a median $251,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 28 days, from 25 days a month earlier. The typical 1,827-square-foot house had a list price of $135 per square foot.

May activity:Pueblo's energetic real estate market shows some signs of slowing

Fremont County's home prices fell 2.4% to a median $415,000 from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 30 days, from 33 days a month earlier. The typical 1,855-square-foot house had a list price of $219 per square foot.

Las Animas County's home prices fell 1%, to a median $424,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 66 days, from 71 days a month earlier. The typical 2,536-square-foot house had a list price of $197 per square foot.

Across all of Colorado, median home prices were $646,610, rising 3.5% from a month earlier. The median Colorado home for sale had 2,243 square feet at list price of $281 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

Business:Pueblo dispensary owner elevating others through cannabis business coaching

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database.. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.

Comments / 1

Related
1230 ESPN

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too. The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. When a diamond in the rough comes along, you can see the potential. Especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462 square foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.
ROCKVALE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
City
Pueblo, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Pueblo County, CO
Business
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Pueblo restaurant closing after 70 years

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo staple is closing its doors after 70 years serving the community. Passkey Restaurant, known for its Italian sausage sandwiches, is closing its Abriendo Avenue location indefinitely. The location officially closed on Tuesday afternoon. FOX21 News spoke to employees at the restaurant who confirmed today was their final day in business. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Crews contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News they first learned about the fire at about 4:45 p.m. in an area near the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center. The area is west of Pueblo Boulevard and outside of city limits. Three agencies responded including the Pueblo County Emergency Services Bureau, West Park Fire and Pueblo West Fire.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#List Price#Housing Market#County Market#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
KOLD-TV

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX31 Denver

‘Blood everywhere’: Details on Walgreens murder scene

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl is dead after a confrontation at her workplace. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her murder. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it happened at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Saturday, June 11. A store manager told police he’d found a body in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
KKTV

Semi with nitrogen tank catches fire at Pueblo truck stop

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters say they averted a potential disaster at a truck stop Monday. A truck hauling nitrogen caught fire at the Love’s on North Elizabeth in Pueblo. “Quick extinguishment and savvy hazmat response kept this from becoming much worse,” said the Pueblo Fire Department, which tweeted...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in Walsenburg for homicide near a Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man wanted for a murder near Walgreens has been arrested Sunday. According to police records, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, was pulled over on Interstate-25 near Walensburg by Colorado State Troopers. He was taken into custody and is being charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree. At 6:55 p.m., CSPD […]
WALSENBURG, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family disturbance Saturday night in Colorado Springs leads to arrest of suspect in storage unit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect was arrested Saturday night after the Colorado Springs Police Department said they were involved in a family disturbance call. The initial report came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a family disturbance in the 2900 block of Valarie Circle, near Constitution and North Powers. CSPD said after officers The post Family disturbance Saturday night in Colorado Springs leads to arrest of suspect in storage unit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Prevent being victim to vehicle theft by practicing 9 p.m. Routine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles occur when vehicles are left unlocked and overhead garage doors are left open. In order to prevent vehicle thefts, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reminding the community to practice the 9 p.m. Routine. The 9 p.m. Routine Remove your valuables from your vehicle The post Prevent being victim to vehicle theft by practicing 9 p.m. Routine appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
864
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy