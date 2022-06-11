Oklahoma City partners with solar panel company to bring more renewable power to homes

Some Oklahoma City residents have already warmed to the idea of using the sun to power solar systems in their homes — helping to pay their utility bills — and now they are encouraging others to do the same with a city-partnered promotion.

For Tyler Holmes, who lives near Northwest Expressway and Villa Avenue, his decision to add solar to the home where he and his family live satisfied his desires to help create a more sustainable and affordable future for his family.

Holmes, whose background is in architecture, said he had visited with two solar vendors over the past couple of years, first to explore the possibility of adding the technology to a home he sold nearly a year ago, then to add it to his current home in the Belle Isle addition.

While he said his first experience involving an out-of-state vendor at his Gatewood home didn't necessarily fill him with confidence, he said his decision to reach out to Oklahoma City-based EightTwenty the second time was the right choice for him.

"They are truly customer-focused. There's a vibe they bring, with them truly being a local company, that other vendors just don't have."

Holmes said he financed the system that was put on his home in January. Since then, he's cut his usage of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co.-supplied energy enough that his total monthly costs for energy (including the loan) has stayed about the same.

He said he expects his energy costs to drop significantly once his loan on the system is retired, adding that its functionality will allow him to easily get a home charger for an electric vehicle installed once the family has that need.

"Long-term, I think solar is the future," Holmes said.

It could be in the future of more Oklahoma City residents, business owners and nonprofits, as well, now that a chance exists for them to receive a discount on solar system costs.

The opportunity comes through SolarizeOKC, a promotion created by the city of Oklahoma City and 10 other partnering organizations. The program makes use of group discount deal established between a distributor and the city, and participants could see savings in excess of 30% off retail prices.

James Cooper, Ward 2's representative on Oklahoma City's City Council, said he's excited about the opportunity SolarizeOKC offers to city residents and businesses because he knows that many city residents like himself feel obligated to do everything they can to avoid making the world worse for their kids and grandkids.

Cooper said he and other city leaders have seen what problems a failure to act can create.

"You pay the price today when you don't make those up-front investments," Cooper said. "But the investments offered by this program will lower your energy costs and will pay dividends 10, 20, 30 and even 40 years from today ... creating a better environment for our kids."

How much power can be generated via solar?

Each residential system panel EightTwenty is selling can generate up to 370 watts of energy at any time, enough to power a laptop, phone charger or television. Typical home installations use multiple panels to build systems that range from 12 to 18 kilowatts in size.

That is often enough power needed for everyday electrical use during daylight hours. Sometimes those panels generate a surplus of needed energy, and homeowners are compensated by their utility providers for excess energy generated by their panels that goes back to the electrical grid their home operates on.

SolarizeOKC reduces costs, guesswork

The crowdsourcing pricing concept for solar was introduced years ago by SolarCrowdSource, a Georgia-based organization created to rapidly accelerate the use of residential and commercial solar systems.

Oklahoma City worked with it and nine local sustainability-focused partners to evaluate bids featuring that concept. Bidders also were evaluated on their staffs' expertise, work histories and community ties.

Don Mooreland, SolarCrowdSource's founder, said the evaluations addressed numerous issues a potential buyer might ponder.

"We are trying to make it as plug and play as possible," he said.

Oklahoma City residents interested in exploring whether solar is right for them can sign up for an evaluation at http://www.solarcrowdsource.com/campaign/oklahoma-city-ok/.

Some customers choose to finance their installation costs, and EightTwenty officials said customers who do can generally expect to continue to pay about whatever they had been paying in monthly utility costs or a little less, once their energy savings are factored in with their costs to retire the debt.

Mooreland said solar systems work as a hedge against increasing utility costs.

Plus, installing now would allow a resident to take advantage of a 26% credit on federal taxes owed in 2022. That credit will drop to 22% in 2023 and could be phased out entirely in less than a decade.

"We depend on electricity for dang near everything, and you have a right to generate and consume electricity the way you want on your own property. When I see the sun shining, I know I am creating my own energy, and it is a really great feeling," Mooreland said.

Oklahoma-based company sources materials from North America

EightTwenty has about 60 employees, most of whom live in OKC. Because it buys its panels and associated equipment from manufacturers in Canada and the U.S., it isn't hampered by tariff issues that have slowed imports of similar components from overseas.

Tony Capucille, EightTwenty's CEO, said he and other Oklahoman investors started their company because they wanted to grow the use of solar technology here.

While studies estimate Oklahoma's solar potential to be among the nation's top-10 states — Oklahoma City is the 32nd-sunniest city in the nation — the state ranks among the bottom five when it comes to numbers of installed, operating solar energy systems, Capucille said.

"We wanted to change that, and when we saw through the competitive bidding process that Oklahoma City and its partners were really passionate about stimulating that ecosystem and teaching people about solar, it was like a match made in heaven."

Business Writer Jack Money covers Oklahoma's energy and agricultural beats for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com. Contact him at jmoney@oklahoman.com.