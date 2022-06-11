ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC baseball vs. Arkansas baseball in NCAA Tournament super regionals: Live score updates

By Adam Smith, Times-News
HOGS GOBBLE UP GAME 1: UNC baseball falls to Arkansas in NCAA super regional opener, will face elimination again

HERE WE GO AGAIN: UNC baseball in familiar spot, unafraid with ‘backs against the wall’ in NCAA super regional

As North Carolina baseball coach Scott Forbes studied Arkansas ahead of the NCAA Tournament super regionals, he said the Razorbacks brought another team to mind.

“When I’ve watched them play, they’ve reminded me a lot of us,” Forbes said Friday. “They play hard. They’re fundamentally sound. A lot of respect for what they’ve done.”

The Tar Heels (42-20) host Arkansas (41-19) in the best-of-3 series opener on Saturday at Boshamer Stadium (11 a.m., ESPN) , with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

Tar Heels baseball coverage:

UNC will start right-hander Max Carlson , who’s 3-0 this postseason. North Carolina, the No. 10 overall seed in the tournament, is 33-7 at home on the season and has won 19 of its last 22 games.

For all of their tradition — North Carolina is aiming for its 12th trip to the CWS and Arkansas its 11th — these programs have just one previous meeting. The Razorbacks defeated the Tar Heels 7-3 in the 1989 CWS.

UNC baseball vs. Arkansas baseball: Live score updates from 2022 NCAA Tournament super regionals

This article originally appeared on Times-News: UNC baseball vs. Arkansas baseball in NCAA Tournament super regionals: Live score updates

