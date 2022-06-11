ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Woodchucks & Rafters Win

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

MADISON, WI – (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (4-7) scored the game’s final six runs at Warner Park Friday, holding the Madison Mallards (5-6) to one hit over the game’s final four innings in a 6-1 win. The victory snaps a four-game skid for...

95.5 FM WIFC

Woodchucks Top Fond du Lac

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks defeat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 7-3 in come-from-behind fashion on Sunday to improve their record to 5-8. Fond du Lac jumped out to an early lead with a single to right for their first score of the game. The Chucks only allowed one run as Camden Janik (Illinois) caught a runner trying to take second. Wausau ties it up in the bottom of the first after a triple by Brock Watkins (BYU) and a sac fly by Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston).
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wisconsin PFAS Standards Now in Place

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources proposed 70 parts per trillion standards for PFAS in drinking water has passed through the administrative rules process. Republicans announced on Monday they would not object to the standard, though it remains to be seen how the DNR will...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wednesday Night Concerts, School Events Canceled

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events has canceled Wednesday’s Concert on the Square and the Wausau River District has called off Dining on the Street in prepration for another round of severe storms this afternoon and evening. Wausau Events Executive Director Alissandra Aderholdt said she and her team...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Storm damage, power outages across Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Winds above 60 MPH caused significant damage in the Wausau area Wednesday morning, and residents should brace themselves for more as the day goes on. The heaviest storm damage occurred on Wausau’s west side and in the Rib Mountain area at around 4 AM, where numerous trees were knocked down and thousands of WPS customers were without power.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Flag Day observances in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Dozens gathered on the 400 Block Tuesday to celebrate one of the most iconic symbol in the world, the United States flag. The event was hosted by the Wausau Elks, featuring several moments of appreciation for veterans. During the ceremony, they honored the history of...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

WPS Crews Continue Working in Wausau, Preparing for Round Two Tonight

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin Public Service crews have been on the ground in Wausau since about 4 AM Wednesday, restoring power to nearly 9,000 customers after an early-morning storm. Spokesperson Matt Cullen says crews have come across extensive damage in the city including downed poles, power lines, and...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Body found in Wisconsin River

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A body was recovered from the Wisconsin River in Wausau around 9:30pm Tuesday night. The remains matched an eyewitnesses description of a man who jumped into the water along Bridge Street. Police say the person is an African-American male. No name is being released at...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Heat advisories in effect as temps climb into the 90s

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – It is not going to be a pleasant day to be outside. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s and heat index values nearing 100. A heat advisory has been issued for Price County starting at 11. Kyla Waksmonski is a community health specialist...
RHINELANDER, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau residents are set to get another update on the situation surrounding PFAS contamination in the city’s drinking water supply. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the Water Works Commission will hold a special meeting to go over the findings of a pilot study on how to best remove the forever chemicals from the water. Additionally, they’re working with financial consultants to make sure that the city can be reimbursed for the costs associated with the remediation where possible. “We want to make sure we are procuring things correctly so we can get reimbursed using bipartisan infrastructure dollars, ARPA, whatever it is,” said Rosenberg. “We have very specific procurement process we have to follow since these are federal dollars.”
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

“Swatting” call reported in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Stevens Point police say they received a fake report of a murder-suicide on Friday afternoon. Police said a talk-to-text phone call to 911 was actually a so-called swatting call. It’s a prank call intended to draw a large police response. According to a...
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Fire at Waupaca County Food Plant

WAUPACA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Residents located near the Festive Foods plant in Waupaca and Portage Counties are being asked to take precautions as a fire rages in the facility. WAOW TV reports the fire started Monday morning. Multiple crews from both Portage and Waupaca Counties are on the scene.
WAUPACA, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

House fire in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Erdman Street in Schofield. It started as a garage fire, reported around 7:30pm. The flames spread to the upper level of a two-story home. Riverside Fire District Captain Dylan Green said it was contained around 10pm.
SCHOFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

After resignations, Park Ridge Fire Department seeks agreement with Stevens Point

PARK RIDGE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) The Park Ridge Fire Department is pursuing an agreement with the Stevens Point Fire Department to keep its operations running. The village’s board of trustees voted to begin drafting an agreement in an emergency meeting Monday. This comes after the fire chief and assistant fire chief announced their resignations this month.
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Fire at Festive Foods Contained

WAUPACA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Crews spent nearly 12 hours working to contain a fire at the Festive Foods plant in Waupaca County on Monday. Waupaca Area Fire District Chief Jerry Deuman says the fire was caused by work being done in the compressor room at Festival Foods, causing sparks to spread into the walls.
WAUPACA, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau School District Formally Issues $100 Million in Municipal Bonds

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School District’s Finance Director had his day in the sun on Monday. “I can’t even find the words to capture how exciting it was in my office this morning for a few of us- selling $100 million worth of bonds,” Tess told the Board of Education.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau City Council Approves Additional Firefighters

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the hire of three additional firefighter and paramedic positions, the first increase in the department’s staffing levels in years. The move will allow the city to staff three crews of 19 members out of...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Committee Recommends Lower Fines for Marijuana Possession

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Stevens Point Public Policy Committee voted Monday evening to send an ordinance to City Council which would reduce the fine for first-time marijuana possession from $100 to $5. “If you’re caught with it, automatic $100 plus court fees. That in my mind was...
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Finance Committee Puts Additional Filter Orders on Hold

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Finance Committee is not opening up the checkbook to order additional filters from ZeroWater just yet. The committee instructed the Water Utility to first distribute the 2,000 or so filters that remain on hand before they consider spending any additional ARPA funds on the filters, which can cost up to $12 apiece.
WAUSAU, WI

