Cuyahoga Falls, OH

June 25 event to celebrate, showcase Downtown Cuyahoga Falls

By Courtesy of Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxnIl_0g7gMgJF00

The energy in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls is growing and the community can be part of it.

QUARTERLY is an initiative to celebrate and showcase the community of businesses, business owners, and all the downtown has to offer. The next one will be on Saturday, June 25.

Art is unique, like a fingerprint. It is a representation of a person's passion, talent, and imagination. Art comes in many forms from live performances, to painting and sculptures, culinary, literature, photography, and everything in between.

The community of small businesses in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls curate one-of-a-kind experiences, products, and services - their own art form. Each participating business will offer one or a combination of specials, promotions, giveaways, workshops, meet & greets, extended business hours, pop-up vendors and more.

More information on participating businesses, specials, live entertainment, etc will be posted on the website, www.downtowncf.com, under each date with links and details (as they are announced.)

The inaugural QUARTERLY on March 26 featured 16 businesses offering special vendors and promotions. Many businesses invited pop-up vendors such as artists, authors, bakers, and fellow small business owners, the chance to showcase their goods and/or services while building relationships within the community. Business owners promoted their sales and inventory while encouraging customers to visit other DTCF businesses during their time downtown.

DTCF Partnership continues messaging that shopping small and local is crucial. The Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership is a community-based 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing historic Downtown Cuyahoga Falls and its riverfront as a vibrant destination by creating a positive experience for businesses, residents, and visitors.

Comments / 0

 

