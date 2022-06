The Auburn baseball team is going to Omaha, and fans are invited to send the Tigers off in style. Auburn is scheduled to depart campus at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday on the way to the College World Series. Fans will be invited to gather outside Plainsman Park before 1 p.m. Wednesday to cheer the team onto the bus and on the way to Omaha.

AUBURN, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO