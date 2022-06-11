Permits Filed for 284 4th Avenue in Gowanus, Brooklyn

Construction is finishing up on 300 West 30th Street, a 16-story residential building in Chelsea. Designed by Studio C Architects and developed by Hiwin USA, which purchased the property for $27.5 million from Salt Equities in May 2018, the structure will yield 80 units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, as well as ground-floor retail space. Efin Management Corporation is the general manager of the project, which is located at the corner of West 30th Street and Eighth Avenue, a short walk from Madison Square Garden, Penn Station, and Moynihan Train Hall. Workshop/APD is the interior designer and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is handling sales and marketing.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO