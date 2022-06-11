ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Permits Filed for 284 4th Avenue in Gowanus, Brooklyn

New York YIMBY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a ten-story mixed-use building with affordable housing at 284 4th Avenue in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Located between Carroll Street and 1st Street, the lot is two blocks from the Union...

www.newyorkyimby.com

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1896 University Avenue in Morris Heights, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 1896 University Avenue in Morris Heights, The Bronx. Located between Morton Place and West 179th Street, the lot is near the Burnside Avenue subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Chaim Schwartz of Prime Property Management is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

207 West 140th Street

Exact Capital Reveals Two Affordable Cooperative Buildings in West Harlem, Manhattan. A new public-private development partnership led by Exact Capital will create two new affordable cooperative buildings in West Harlem, Manhattan. The new buildings will improve vacant parcels at 207-209 West 140 Street and 304 West 150 Street, and create a total of 52 homes.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 274 Sullivan Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 274 Sullivan Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Located between Rogers and Nostrand Avenues, the lot is two blocks north of the Sterling Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Mendel Greisman is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Renderings Revealed of Sutton Tower at 430 East 58th Street in Manhattan’s Sutton Place

New renderings have been revealed for Sutton Tower, a 67-story residential skyscraper nearing completion at 430 East 58th Street in Sutton Place. Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen and Stephen B. Jacobs Group and developed by Gamma Real Estate and JVP Management, the 848-foot-tall structure will yield 125 condominiums with an expansive amenity package. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is handling sales and marketing for the Midtown East property, which is alternately addressed as 3 Sutton Place and is located between Sutton Place South and First Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 43-02 Ditmars Boulevard in Ditmars Steinway, Queens

Permits have been filed to expand an existing three-story structure into an eight-story mixed-use building at 43-02 Ditmars Boulevard in Ditmars Steinway, Queens. Located between 43rd and 45th Streets, the lot is closest to the Ditmars Boulevard subway station, serviced by the N and W trains. Andrew Rosenwach under the LaGuardia Center Realty LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

300 West 30th Street Wraps Up Construction in Chelsea, Manhattan

Construction is finishing up on 300 West 30th Street, a 16-story residential building in Chelsea. Designed by Studio C Architects and developed by Hiwin USA, which purchased the property for $27.5 million from Salt Equities in May 2018, the structure will yield 80 units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, as well as ground-floor retail space. Efin Management Corporation is the general manager of the project, which is located at the corner of West 30th Street and Eighth Avenue, a short walk from Madison Square Garden, Penn Station, and Moynihan Train Hall. Workshop/APD is the interior designer and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is handling sales and marketing.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Developers Compete 50 Penn Affordable Housing Project at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

Developers and city officials recently celebrated the completion of 50 Penn, a 218-unit affordable housing property at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Developed by Pennrose with design by Dattner Architects, the building’s residential collection includes include 56 studios, 96 one-bedroom, 48 two-bedroom, and 18 three-bedroom apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Gowanus#4th Avenue#Affordable Housing#Subway#Carroll Street#Fkal Management#Yimby
New York YIMBY

Excavation Begins for 220 Eleventh Avenue in West Chelsea, Manhattan

Work is progressing below grade for the Hudson Arts Building, a ten-story commercial structure at 220 Eleventh Avenue in West Chelsea. Designed by STUDIOS Architecture and developed by The Moinian Group, the project is located along Eleventh Avenue between West 25th Street and West 26th Streets. 220 Eleventh, LLC is the owner, AECOM Tishman is the general contractor, and JLL is the exclusive leasing agent for the Midtown, Manhattan property.
MANHATTAN, NY

