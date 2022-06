DAR ES SALAAM, June 11 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s government, Norway’s Equinor and Britain’s Shell signed a framework agreement on Saturday that will bring them closer to starting construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, live video from the event broadcast on state TV showed.

Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by George Obulutsa and Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke