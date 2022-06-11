ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Bronson City Council being asked to approve bids for demolition of properties and water tank painting

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The City of Bronson is looking to demolish a pair of blighted properties and make improvements to its water tank. The Bronson City Council on Monday night will be asked to approve bids for the demolition of properties at 214...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Summer construction projects ramp up in Coldwater this week

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A series of major road and infrastructure projects are underway for the City of Coldwater. Resealing of a portion of the Upson Plaza parking lot was completed this past Sunday. The work was done on the eastern portion of the lot off Clay Street. A...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

Power outage in Jackson part of planned maintenance

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 300 Consumers Energy customers were estimated to be without power in Jackson as part of a planned outage. The power went down for customers in the area of Steward Avenue and West Ganson Street in the early afternoon on Monday. Some customers have had power restored within the hour, though Consumers Energy said on their website some were without power for several hours.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronson, MI
Government
City
Quincy, MI
City
Sturgis, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Bronson, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Environmental Group Opposes Natural Gas Plant In Marshall That Could Power 1 Million Homes

An environmental group in Michigan is challenging a proposed natural gas power plant project in Marshall, saying they are concerned about health impacts and climate change. A New York developer is trying to secure a permit to build two natural gas turbines at the Brooks Industrial Park in Marshall, but the fossil fuel plant is not greeted with enthusiasm by everyone in the city. “It’s really now looking at something new approved and put through is just going in the opposite direction,” said Jan O’Connell, Sierra Club Energy Issues Organizer. The Sierra Club and Great Lakes Environmental Law Center are challenging the Marshall...
MARSHALL, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Water Tank#Economy#Water Tower#Urban Construction#The Bronson City Council#Railroad
Kalamazoo Gazette

Motorcyclist was run over by Van Buren Sheriff deputy, lawsuit says

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s deputy ran off the road and ran over a motorcyclist, causing serious injuries, a lawsuit alleges. John Clouse was pulled over by Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Whitmore on Dec. 10, 2020, on County Road 687 near the intersection with County Road 376 because he allegedly had expired tags, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Columns of fire near M-52?

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. If you drove to Chelsea this weekend, you may be wondering what the two loud, large columns of fire, visible from M-52, were. During a recent inspection, Consumers Energy discovered a valve issue that needs to...
CHELSEA, MI
go955.com

Thousands lose power as thunderstorms hit southwest Michigan Monday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO M/FM) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
wtvbam.com

After five years, Burch stepping down as Village of Quincy Police Chief

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy is looking for a new Police Chief. According to Village Manager Brittany Butler, current Chief Jeremy Burch submitted his two weeks notice Monday. He plans to leave law enforcement. Burch has been employed by the Quincy Police Department since 2013, and...
QUINCY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Lowell restaurant closes, employees say without notice

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell restaurant, Backwater Cafe, has closed its doors. Its owner, Jeff Altoft, said the building will be leased out to a local Mexican restaurant. However, former employees said they were not given notice of the closure, and one had a verbal agreement to purchase the business.
LOWELL, MI
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy