Mayor Ed Gainey makes a late-night visit to South Side amid increase in gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following several weekends filled with gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night, or early-morning depending on your perspective, stroll down E. Carson Street.

In a tweet, Gainey said the visit was important so his administration can continue to build out his plan for peace.

"We can't have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side and plan on focusing our policing efforts on that behavior," Mayor Gainey said.

New safety measures are in place this weekend to keep the public safe - that includes 17 uniformed officers patrolling the South Side and assistance from Pennsylvania State Police.

Pittsburgh's director of public safety said additional "No Parking Zones" will be in place on E. Carson Street to limit traffic.

Inspection teams will also be out, maintaining enforcement in local bars and businesses, ensuring they do not become overcrowded.

"We are working with the mayor's office and city partners to find the best strategies to increase safety and benefit everyone that lives, works, and plays nearby," said Lee Schmidt, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director.

Public officials are planning a forum on Tuesday to get feedback from community leaders and to find solutions to keep people on the South Side safe.

Gainey has said he intends to attend that meeting, as well.