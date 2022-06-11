ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mayor Ed Gainey makes a late-night visit to South Side amid increase in gun violence

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFjLm_0g7gL7jO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdvCa_0g7gL7jO00
Mayor Ed Gainey tours South Side 01:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following several weekends filled with gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night, or early-morning depending on your perspective, stroll down E. Carson Street.

In a tweet, Gainey said the visit was important so his administration can continue to build out his plan for peace.

"We can't have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side and plan on focusing our policing efforts on that behavior," Mayor Gainey said.

New safety measures are in place this weekend to keep the public safe - that includes 17 uniformed officers patrolling the South Side and assistance from Pennsylvania State Police.

Pittsburgh's director of public safety said additional "No Parking Zones" will be in place on E. Carson Street to limit traffic.

Inspection teams will also be out, maintaining enforcement in local bars and businesses, ensuring they do not become overcrowded.

"We are working with the mayor's office and city partners to find the best strategies to increase safety and benefit everyone that lives, works, and plays nearby," said Lee Schmidt, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director.

Public officials are planning a forum on Tuesday to get feedback from community leaders and to find solutions to keep people on the South Side safe.

Gainey has said he intends to attend that meeting, as well.

Comments / 26

Sylvester4PAHD36
4d ago

Funny how he has a cop next to him. It must be nice for politicians to have taxpayer funded security at their beck and call while wanting to remove the citizens ability to defend themselves. Mayor Gainey can walk East Carson as a citizen on a Friday night like any other citizen yet decided to do it in official capacity for safety reasons.

Reply(6)
19
Janet Schlemmer
4d ago

He tried but seems publicity stunt. All should work to build back families n communities n church’s… it’s not the guns. It’s who influences the youth, who provides sence of belonging n acceptance where they can see future etc. terribly sad to see spread of gangs n loss of families etc

Reply
14
Connie Nania
4d ago

I am willing to give new mayor a chance,but agree parenting needs to be addressed.These young people often come from homes where no good male figure is evident and all siblings have different last names,also raised by grandmother,who cannot keep up.The violence in Pittsburgh is out of control,the mayor had previously said less visible police and more neighborhood interaction.Well now he sees,more visible police is what's necessary along with untying police officers hands and stricter consequences for offenders. The liberal judges and magistrates have these thugs back out on street in hours

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Gainey, city leaders discuss South Side violence during town hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Ed Gainey met with the South Side community at a town hall meeting about the ongoing violence.Business owners and neighborhood residents voiced their concerns on Tuesday in front of the mayor, the director of Pittsburgh Public Safety, Pittsburgh police and Pittsburgh fire. Some people called for more law enforcement. Councilman Bruce Kraus said there are no easy solutions."I'm mad as hell, and I am not going to take this anymore," Kraus said."What we can't do is point the finger at each other," Gainey said. "What we can't do is argue with one another."Gainey, Kraus and other city...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Continuing the search for solutions surrounding violence on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After walking Carson Street early Saturday morning during the height of the bar hours, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will return to the South Side on Tuesday night to discuss public safety concerns.Gainey continues to search for solutions to the issues that have plagued the area recently. Everyone involved in trying to find solutions want to reestablish the vibe that has drawn people to the area -- but without the current threat atmosphere.Pittsburgh's South Side is much more than the bar-hopping, trouble-brewing Carson Street canyon that its image has become.It's an eclectic and diverse mix or more than 10,000...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Peters Township police chief supports bill for radar to catch speeding drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local police chief is pushing to get radar for police officers across the state. Pennsylvania is the only state that does not allow municipal police to use radar. That's why Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes is pushing to change that. He said using radar is the most effective way to track speeders.Grimes said the biggest complaint he gets from residents involves speeding, and he anticipates it getting worse."We continue to see increasing growth and population in the South Hills here, particularly Peters Township," said Grimes.His officers track speeders using several devices like stopwatches, VASCAR, NRAD and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PublicSource

‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states

When state Sen. Wayne Fontana suggests mandatory reassessment to his colleagues in Harrisburg, “Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts. … Anybody that’s elected, they’re afraid they’re going to get tagged with [ads that say] you want to raise property taxes.” The post ‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies release of former Army Ranger charged with assaulting police at Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has denied the release of a former Army Ranger from the Pittsburgh area who is charged with assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Robert Morss of Glenshaw argued that he should get out of jail because of government delays in the discovery process. But the judge ruled that those delays can't be avoided because Morss is on trial with eight other people.In July 2020, the former part-time Shaler school teacher was also ordered to remain in jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested after firing shot, pointing gun at people in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after police said he was pointing a gun at several people and eventually fired a shot in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the Shell gas station at 1605 5th Avenue just before midnight Sunday for a report of a male with a gun. Dispatch told officers he was pointing the gun at multiple people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Schmidt
CBS Pittsburgh

Local firefighter's helmet found 3 years later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local firefighter's helmet that was thought to be long gone was found floating in the Ohio River -- 3 years after it went missing. A man was kayaking along the river in Kentucky back in May when he noted something in the water.At first, he thought it was a hard hat or a ball, but when he scooped it up, he realized it was firefighter's helmet with the ID badge still attached.The helmet belonged to Franklin Park firefighter Dave Vodarick, who lost it during a water rescue in 2019.The helmet is now on its way back to Franklin Park, where the fire chief says it'll be going in the trophy case.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies certain evidence in case of dentist accused of killing wife

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawrence Rudolph, the former dentist from Greensburg accused of killing his wife on an African safari, has won a court battle.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports a judge ruled against prosecutors who wanted to introduce evidence that Rudolph shot off part of his thumb on another safari years earlier.Prosecutors say Rudolph collected $3.5 million in disability insurance after claiming that a crocodile bit off his thumb. Prosecutors argued that the incident would show Rudolph's alleged intent to kill his wife for money. But the judge ruled prosecutors can't introduce the thumb evidence because it might unfairly prejudice jurors against Rudolph or confuse them.Rudolph is set to go to trial in federal court next month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Mayor#Politics Local#Kdka#Pennsylvania State Police
CBS Pittsburgh

Program to eliminate blight comes to New Kensington and Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — A program to eliminate blighted buildings in Westmoreland County is coming to New Kensington and Arnold.Both communities are now poised to join the Westmoreland County Land Bank."This is a premier street and to have this kind of blight is devastating," homeowner Edwin Jarnagin said. "Across the street, there's a bunch, there's several on this block and throughout the city," said Shawn Whalen, the owner of Whalen Contracting. Started in 2013 and implemented in other places like Greensburg, the Westmoreland County Land Bank has seen many one-time derelict buildings become tax-generating property again. "We have between 85 and 100 blighted...
ARNOLD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sharon Police Department investigating apparent shooting outside of Dollar General

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Sharon are investigating a shooting that took place outside of the Dollar General on E. State Street. Just after 9:30 p.m., they were called to the store for reports of a man who had been shot in the parking lot. Once they arrived, there was no victim on scene but there was evidence of gunfire. The victim was later found at a home in Sharon after an ambulance was called. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe anyone else was hurt in the shooting. Both the victim and the shooter have since been identified and police said that charges are pending.
SHARON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

The Furries return to Pittsburgh later this month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Furries are coming back this summer to Pittsburgh.After missing the last two years because of COVID-19, the Anthrocon Convention is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from June 30 to July 3. There will be new celebrations this year, including a block party in downtown Pittsburgh. The event celebrates human-like animal characters.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Jeannette Police searching for suspect that shot Orbeez gun at driver

JEANNETTE (KDKA) - A search is underway for a suspect police said shot an Orbeez gun at a woman driving a car. An Orbeez gun shoots gel-like balls and stings on impact. Police said the person wearing black in surveillance footage shot a woman in the face with the Orbeez gun while she was driving. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeannette Police Department at 724-527-4013.
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz holds rally in Bethel Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz held a rally in Bethel Park.A crowd packed into Level 20 on Monday for Oz's campaign stop. "I think it's time for a dose of reality and doses of Pennsylvania good, old-fashioned values," Oz said. He spoke for just under 30 minutes, not mentioning guns or abortion. Oz's talk touched on inflation, rising gas prices and ramping up domestic energy production."Insist, insist that we open up federal lands," Oz said. "One-third of all energy in this county, but I also don't want them making rules and regulations and intimidating the banks so they...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shelters, federal aid not enough to end homelessness in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are currently more than 800 people in Allegheny County without a place to call home.While that number has fluctuated over the last decade, county leaders say they're constantly working to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness.KDKA Investigates found Allegheny County received $23 million this year as part of an annual renewal of federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to help fight homelessness in the county.In addition to that money, through other funding sources, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services deputy director told KDKA the county receives a total of...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
56K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy