After years of “Duck Dynasty” fans asking for it, Si Robertson reveals the secret recipe for his famous sweet tea in a resurfaced YouTube video. “Look, if you know anything about the Robertson family, we’re known to get together,” the “Duck Dynasty” star states, that’s when he begins to create his sweet tea. He starts with a microwavable bowl that he puts five family-sized tea bags in. The former reality star notes that he personally prefers the strength of his tea to be stout and then pops the bowl into the microwave. He then sets a timer for six minutes.

