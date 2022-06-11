Legislature candidate caught on camera knocking opponents lawn signs down

The man arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home called police on himself after talking with his sister, officials say. The suspect, Nicholas John Roske, had flown in from California and got out of a taxi near the conservative justice’s home early Wednesday at 1 a.m. when he saw two deputy U.S. marshals standing outside their vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Police Department & Montgomery County Emergency Service. After he turned away from the house and walked down the streets of Kavanaugh’s neighborhood, Roske texted his sister, MCPD Chief Marcus Jones told the Washington Examiner.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO