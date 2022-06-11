Yonkers Pride Festival returns after two-year hiatus

The Yonkers Pride Festival made its return on Saturday.

The festival, which was expected have 10,000 people attend, didn't happen the last two years because of the pandemic.

"Talk to your friends. Keep open ears, keep an open heart, keep an open mind – and that's what pride is all about,” said Steve Cruz, president and chairperson of Yonkers Pride.

Cruz says it's important to celebrate Pride Month in June, but it's more important to be an ally for the LGBTQ+ community every day of the year.