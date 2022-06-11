ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers Pride Festival returns after two-year hiatus

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Df8L1_0g7gKVcY00

The Yonkers Pride Festival made its return on Saturday.

The festival, which was expected have 10,000 people attend, didn't happen the last two years because of the pandemic.

"Talk to your friends. Keep open ears, keep an open heart, keep an open mind – and that's what pride is all about,” said Steve Cruz, president and chairperson of Yonkers Pride.

Cruz says it's important to celebrate Pride Month in June, but it's more important to be an ally for the LGBTQ+ community every day of the year.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
newyorkled.com

Rye Playland July 4th Fireworks & Beyond for 2022 Season

July 2 – 4, 2022. The official site make no specific mention as to when these Friday evening pyrotechnic displays come to an end but, based upon past years, we presume the first Friday in September will be the last display. That day is September 2. So head on...
RYE, NY
News 12

Bridgeport celebrates 30th annual Juneteenth parade

The City of Bridgeport held its 30th annual Juneteenth parade on Saturday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.
GALVESTON, TX
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy