ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Daily Tribune

Danny Santulli's family on 'Good Morning America': Prosecute the Fiji brothers responsible

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

The family of former University of Missouri student Danny Santulli appealed for justice for their son and brother in an appearance Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Santulli is at his parents' home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, with severe brain damage resulting from alcohol poisoning he received last fall as a freshman pledge to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, known commonly as Fiji.

He was required to consume an entire bottle of vodka for what was called "pledge dad reveal night." He drank three-fourths of the bottle, according to a court document.

More: Former Missouri Fiji pledge Danny Santulli is back home but 'blind' and 'unable to walk or communicate,' attorney says

Video shows the night of the hazing incident at the Fiji fraternity

Santulli family attorney David Bianchi on Friday provided the Tribune with surveillance video from the fraternity house the night of Oct. 19 and morning of Oct. 20, 2021, on the condition that all faces except that of Santulli be blurred before publication.

The video shows pledges, blindfolded and wearing only shorts, as they descend a stairway. One fraternity member pokes at some of the pledges, and another tries to trip some of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upkps_0g7gJL4j00

The video shows a fraternity member placing a tube in Santulli's mouth, connected to a funnel filled with beer on the other end. Santulli doesn't resist and appears to consume the entire contents of the funnel.

Santulli is seen collapsing to the floor at 10:55 p.m. Fraternity members carry him to a sofa and plop him down upon it.

At 12:28 a.m., the video shows Santulli partially sliding onto the floor from the sofa.

A fraternity member entering the room at 12:42 a.m. fiddles with his phone for a few seconds before moving Santulli back onto the sofa.

Other fraternity members enter shortly after that. Two of them pick up Santulli and carry him, partially dropping him when they reach the door. Santulli is loaded into a waiting car.

He's in cardiac arrest when he reaches University of Missouri Hospital and requires resuscitation.

"Just the fact that they knew he was in distress and his lips were blue and nobody called 911," said Santulli's mom, Mary Pat Santulli, in the GMA interview. "It's like, I don't know. I mean, even a 6-year-old calls 911."

More: Former Missouri Fiji pledge Danny Santulli is back home but 'blind' and 'unable to walk or communicate,' attorney says

Danny Santulli's family awaits criminal charges from Mizzou hazing incident

MU ejected the fraternity from campus and has sanctioned 13 fraternity members over the incident, but the university hasn't made the sanctions public.

There were student protests on campus resulting from the incident.

Lawsuits are being dismissed against the original 23 defendants in the civil case after they reached settlements with Santulli's family.

More: All 23 defendants in Missouri's Fiji hazing lawsuit settle with family of former pledge Danny Santulli

Two new defendants have been added to the lawsuit , fraternity members Samuel Gandhi and Alec Wetzler. Wetzler so far faces the only criminal charges filed in the incident, two misdemeanor counts. The probable cause statement filed in the case sought a felony hazing charge, alleging Santulli's life was endangered by Wetzler.

Wetzler on Thursday waived his initial appearance and entered a "not guilty" plea, according to online court records.

The delay in criminal charges is a sore point with family members interviewed on "Good Morning America."

"It makes me sick, sick to my stomach seeing the people involved that harmed Danny walking around campus acting like they did nothing wrong," said Santulli's sister, Meredith Santulli, on GMA.

Meredith is an MU student. Santulli's brother, Nick, graduated from Mizzou, Bianchi said.

A misdemeanor charge isn't adequate, Santulli's dad, Tom Santulli, said on the show.

Bianchi, their attorney, said he doesn't know why the Boone County Prosecutor's Office won't enforce the state of Missouri's anti-hazing law.

"There is something very strange about that," Bianchi wrote in an email. "What is going on behind the scenes that we don't know about???"

He used the three question marks in his email.

Interim Boone County Prosecutor Nick Komoroski released a statement to local media outlets Friday saying his office is reviewing the investigation into the incident and will file more charges if necessary. Komoroski was sworn in as interim prosecuting attorney June 4 after the sudden death of longtime Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight.

"This office takes allegations of hazing very seriously and we are terribly saddened by the injuries sustained by Danny Santulli," Komoroski said.

'We'll just keep fighting,' Danny Santulli's family says

Santulli will need care for the rest of his life, his mom said.

"He's still not talking or walking," she said on GMA. "He's in a wheelchair. He lost his vision. But he hears us and he knows we're there. And we'll just keep fighting and we're not going to give up."

It's still Danny, his brother said.

"We're going to love Danny forever and we'll always be by his side, no matter what," Nick Santulli said.

More: Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Danny Santulli's family on 'Good Morning America': Prosecute the Fiji brothers responsible

Comments / 2

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Several Minn. Hospitals Among The Best Children’s Hospitals In U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer. Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery. Children’s Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic – Children’s Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children’s Hospital, which also received recognition on the list. The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Rare heat burst hits multiple towns in Minnesota

Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji#Hazing#University Of Missouri#Good Morning America#Lawsuits#Abc#Tribune
KARE 11

12-year-old girl helps save Buffalo boy after he falls into manhole

BUFFALO, Minnesota — A girl named Sadie is being called a hero after her quick thinking helped save a boy's life in Buffalo, Minnesota. On Sunday, Shayna Sykes and her two sons, Nolan and Rowan, attended church in Buffalo. It was their third time going to Connection Pointe, which was using the grounds at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church.
BUFFALO, MN
Power 96

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
KRMG

Watch: Minnesota gym teacher hurls hockey stick at second grader

PRINCETON, Minn. — A gym teacher at a Minnesota school was captured on surveillance video throwing a hockey stick at a second-grade student’s face. According to his mother, Easton Johnson, 8, now says he is scared to return to Princeton Primary School in the fall following the incident that knocked his front tooth loose, WCCO reported.
fox9.com

2 cases of measles confirmed in Minnesota preschool siblings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two cases of measles have been confirmed in preschool-aged children who are siblings and live in Hennepin County. The Minnesota Department of Health and Hennepin County Public Health are investigating the measles cases. The two children developed symptoms shortly after returning from a visit...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

Originally published on June 13 FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up,...
FORESTON, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Public findings of Medford deaths released by sheriff

The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
MEDFORD, MN
fox9.com

Teen girls carjacked at Golden Valley gas station

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen girl pumping gas at a Golden Valley gas station had a gun pulled on her during a carjacking on Monday. Police were called out around 8:30 p.m. for the robbery at the Speedway gas station on Douglas Drive at the corner of Duluth Street.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

All Squirreled Out: Minneapolis Homeowner Films 4 Sprawled Rodents Cooling Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Humans aren’t the only ones who need to beat the heat. Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two — but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home. (credit: Gerd Schweinitz) Experts say this is called “splooting,” and it’s something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Transgender inmate sues Minnesota over incarceration in men’s prison

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy