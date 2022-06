Ithaca Police have made two arrests in connection with a Monday night assault in the city. An investigation determined Zhyana Masker allegedly sprayed pepper spray in the face of the victim, while Jacole Morris pointed a handgun at the victim’s face before striking him in the back of the head. Officers found a black “BB” gun, shaped and marked to appear as a Glock 17 handgun inside of a car on scene in the 300 block of Elmira Road.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO