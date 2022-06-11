ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Sun Rising

wrir.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your weekend, welcome to your Saturday!. InterTribal is the show that makes the sun rise. Greetings to all of you. Today’s show is #5 in our countdown to July 9, 2022, the celebration of 17 years and our last new InterTribal show. This week, the universe...

www.wrir.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Sets 2024 Release; ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Heads To Pre-Summer 2023

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate announced this afternoon that their Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey will hit theaters on Feb. 9, 2024. Deadline first reported about the project, which Jonathan Levine is directing off a screenplay by Elizabeth Chomko, Jonathan Levine, Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis. In part 2, Baby (Grey) takes us back to Kellerman’s Resort for a story of summer, young romance, and dancing. That weekend is the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend and right now Universal has an untitled animation film on the calendar. In addition, Lionsgate’s feature take of Judy Blume’s 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will...
NFL
Variety

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Sets July Premiere Date, Reveals First Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” will premiere July 28, HBO Max has announced. The release date was announced via a first look teaser for the series, which shows a mysterious figure cutting up and burning pictures of the five main characters: Imogen (Bailee Madison), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Faran (Zaria). The new series is a sequel to the original series that focuses on a completely new set of teenagers in the blue-collar town of Millwood, Pa. The five main characters are tormented by someone operating under the identity of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy