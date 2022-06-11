The Sun Rising

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate announced this afternoon that their Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey will hit theaters on Feb. 9, 2024. Deadline first reported about the project, which Jonathan Levine is directing off a screenplay by Elizabeth Chomko, Jonathan Levine, Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis. In part 2, Baby (Grey) takes us back to Kellerman’s Resort for a story of summer, young romance, and dancing. That weekend is the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend and right now Universal has an untitled animation film on the calendar. In addition, Lionsgate’s feature take of Judy Blume’s 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will...

NFL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO