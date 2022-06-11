ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nrdf7_0g7gIiDX00
Man dead after a motorcycle crash in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report

A man lost his life after a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening in San Francisco’s Tenderloin. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Eddy and Larkin streets at 6:12 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle crash [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0g7gIiDX00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, others injured after a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco’s Mission District (San Francisco, CA)

1 person killed, others injured after a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco’s Mission District (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Tuesday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in San Francisco’s Mission District. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:03 AM in the area of Mission and 21st streets [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

82-year-old Robert Craig hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Napa County (Napa County, CA)

82-year-old Robert Craig hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Napa County (Napa County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 82-year-old Robert Craig as the man who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Monday morning in Napa County. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 9:45 a.m. on Highway 128 and Tubbs Lane [...]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hit-and-run crash in Mission District leaves one dead; driver at large

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police said one person died in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning.Officers responded at 1:03 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash reported in the area of Mission and 21st streets and found three people injured at the scene.The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, while passengers from both vehicles were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.The driver of the second vehicle fled prior to officers arriving and remains at large. Police have not released any description of the driver.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

One killed, two injured in hit-and-run at 21st and Mission

A car crash at 21st and Mission streets early Tuesday morning left one driver dead and passengers from both cars injured, according to authorities. Mission Station police officers responded to a report of a crash just past 1 a.m. Tuesday and found three injured parties: The driver and passenger from one car, as well as an injured passenger from a second car, whose driver fled the scene on foot before police arrived, according to the SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
KTVU FOX 2

Car wraps around tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people are recovering Monday after the car they were in crashed into a tree in San Jose. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of Gurdwara Avenue in the eastern part of the city on Sunday. Authorities say the impact was so powerful, the car...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Bay Area

Family Mourns Mother of 6 Killed by Estranged Husband in San Jose

A South Bay family says they're feeling pain and disbelief after their sister was killed by her estranged husband right in front of her children. Police say Erica Chanon Hernandez was killed by her estranged husband at her North San Jose apartment early Sunday morning. Police say the husband then killed a security guard who came to help before turning the gun on himself.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

32-year-old man fatally shot in San Francisco's Hunters Point Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood that left a 32-year-old man dead, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 10:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ingalls Street. Responding officers learned that the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the shooting Tuesday morning.No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect details were immediately released.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Of John Doe Apparently Struck, Killed By Car Found Along Florin Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The body of a John Doe who had apparently been struck and killed by a car was found along Florin Road early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division says, a little after 12 a.m., someone came across the body in the street along westbound Florin Road, east of Bowling Drive, and called 911. Officers say the John Doe was likely hit by a car, but it’s unclear exactly when. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. No description of a suspect has been given at this point and detectives are still looking for any possible witnesses. The name of the man killed is unknown. All three lanes of westbound Florin Road in the immediate area were closed for a little over an hour.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Oakland woman located

UPDATE: California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday morning that Lane has been located. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Monday afternoon. Cheryl Lane, 63, is considered at risk because she has dementia. Lane was last seen at San Antonio Park in the 1700 block […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

32-year-old man killed in Hunters Point shooting Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 32-year-old man died in a shooting Monday night in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at 10:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ingalls Street, and officers learned that the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrest has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

(BCN)– The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include: The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening next Friday after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Saturday. The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy