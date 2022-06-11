Russia gaining control of another crucial eastern Ukraine city. How its unfolding in maps

The Ukraine military claims it routed an elite Russian regiment in the Donbas region amid conflicting reports on the fate of the crucial city of Sievierodonetsk and other small towns in eastern Ukraine.

The invaders were trying to cut through a strategically important highway in eastern Ukraine when paratroopers from Ukraine's 80th Brigade halted the advance, the brigade said in a Facebook post.

The focus of the war has turned to the eastern Donbas which includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russia claims to control 97% of Luhansk.

Sievierodonetsk is one of just two Luhansk cities not yet completely under Russian control. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai told the Associated Press that “maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”

Russian forces have likely captured Sievierodonetsk

Russian forces continue efforts to gain control over the eastern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk. The Russian army is again in control of most of the city with the fighting ongoing for the Azot industrial zone, where Ukrainian forces are embedded. However, the Russians have made little progress in encircling the wider area of Sievierodonetsk from the north and south, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense . Ukrainian forces are likely focusing on inflicting high casualties on the Russian army rather than trying to hold the city, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The infrastructure of Sievierodonetsk is completely destroyed and the majority of residential houses are damaged, said Haidai .

Taking the city is one of Russia's key aims as it would mean control of almost all of the Luhansk region.

Destruction of Rubizhne

Since the beginning of the Russian military invasion, the city of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region has been under constant fire. There are no intact buildings in the occupied city with many houses impossible to restore, according to Haidai. The city of Rubizhne, which used to be one of the biggest industrial centers in the Luhansk region, had around 60,000 residents before the war. Most of the residents who are still in the city are living in the basements.

Russian troops advance into Dovhenke

Russian forces continued the offensive southeast of Izyum in the effort to advance on Slovyansk. The invaders have likely advanced to Sviatohirsk. However, it's unlikely that they captured the city, reported the Institute for the Study of War. Russian troops are trying to advance in the direction of Dovhenke, located in the Kharkiv region northwest of Slovyansk. According to Ukrainian Armed Forces , the fighting around the city is still ongoing.

