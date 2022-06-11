ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia gaining control of another crucial eastern Ukraine city. How its unfolding in maps

By Karina Zaiets and Janet Loehrke, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pINWR_0g7gIdnu00

The Ukraine military claims it routed an elite Russian regiment in the Donbas region amid conflicting reports on the fate of the crucial city of Sievierodonetsk and other small towns in eastern Ukraine.

The invaders were trying to cut through a strategically important highway in eastern Ukraine when paratroopers from Ukraine's 80th Brigade halted the advance, the brigade said in a Facebook post.

The focus of the war has turned to the eastern Donbas which includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russia claims to control 97% of Luhansk.

Sievierodonetsk is one of just two Luhansk cities not yet completely under Russian control. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai told the Associated Press that “maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”

Russian forces have likely captured Sievierodonetsk

Russian forces continue efforts to gain control over the eastern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk. The Russian army is again in control of most of the city with the fighting ongoing for the Azot industrial zone, where Ukrainian forces are embedded. However, the Russians have made little progress in encircling the wider area of Sievierodonetsk from the north and south, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense . Ukrainian forces are likely focusing on inflicting high casualties on the Russian army rather than trying to hold the city, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The infrastructure of Sievierodonetsk is completely destroyed and the majority of residential houses are damaged, said Haidai .

Taking the city is one of Russia's key aims as it would mean control of almost all of the Luhansk region.

Destruction of Rubizhne

Since the beginning of the Russian military invasion, the city of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region has been under constant fire. There are no intact buildings in the occupied city with many houses impossible to restore, according to Haidai. The city of Rubizhne, which used to be one of the biggest industrial centers in the Luhansk region, had around 60,000 residents before the war. Most of the residents who are still in the city are living in the basements.

Russian troops advance into Dovhenke

Russian forces continued the offensive southeast of Izyum in the effort to advance on Slovyansk. The invaders have likely advanced to Sviatohirsk. However, it's unlikely that they captured the city, reported the Institute for the Study of War. Russian troops are trying to advance in the direction of Dovhenke, located in the Kharkiv region northwest of Slovyansk. According to Ukrainian Armed Forces , the fighting around the city is still ongoing.

Contributing: John Bacon, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia gaining control of another crucial eastern Ukraine city. How its unfolding in maps

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serhiy Haidai
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#80th Brigade#The Associated Press#Sievierodonetsk Russian#Ukrainian#Russians
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

502K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy