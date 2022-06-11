ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

Heat, drought, wildfires continue as new warm weather records set in May

By Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Over 25 years, Shannon Kovitch has watched it grow warmer and warmer at the Summit School in Wylie, Texas.

Rising temperatures now force Kovitch, a co-owner of the school, and her students to scour social media to find fun indoor activities to keep them busy so they don’t have to go outside. They try to go out only in the morning, and if they do go out in the afternoons, she said it’s only long enough to eat a popsicle.

And there’s no end in sight, for Kovitch and her students or much of the nation.

More than 21.7 million people in 13 states are forecast to face more than five extremely hot days in June , the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services warned in a new climate newsletter this week. The agency warned temperatures are expected to be anywhere from 1.8 to 5.4 degrees warmer than normal this summer, creating extreme heat that can take “a tragic toll.”

More: Southwest heat wave threatens 40M people from California to Texas

For many, it may feel like more of the same. More than 4,500 warm temperature records were broken at weather stations across the country in May, according to records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Millinocket, Maine, a record high of 90 on May 13 was 14 degrees higher than the previous record.

In Wallace, Kansas, an overnight low of 70 on May 12 was 15 degrees warmer than the 119-year-old previous record.

Globally, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Service announced this week that last month was the fifth warmest May on record, pointing out that all of the globe’s warmest Mays have occurred since 2016.

Such higher temperatures continue to create critical situations for people and wildlife, in terms of drought, heat and wildfire.

Kenneth Graham, newly appointed director of the National Weather Service, hopes people will take such threats seriously. The warming atmosphere means the nation’s residents should do everything they can to be ready for extreme weather events and fires, Graham said.

In California, residents and farmers face critical water shortages and unprecedented watering restrictions. In Joshua Tree National Park, rangers closed a trail last week to give the park’s bighorn sheep undisturbed access to water.

In New Mexico, President Joe Biden visited Saturday for an update on the state’s wildfires .

Already this year, the 2.08 million acres burned by wildfires across the U.S. are more than double the 10-year average for the same period, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 29,000 fires have been reported, nearly 7,000 more than the 10-year average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwZ1i_0g7gIcvB00
In this aerial photo provided by the Alaska Division of Forestry is the Kichatna fire burning west of Talkeetna, Alaska, on Monday, June 6, 2022. Crews were battling the fire and working to protect nine structures that were near the blaze. (Alaska Division of Forestry via AP) ORG XMIT: FX211 AP

In the Southeast, water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are running anywhere from two to five degrees above normal, which doesn’t bode well for hurricane season, said John Nielsen-Gammon, Texas State Climatologist. Warmer temperatures can lead to greater rainfall in hurricanes and rapidly intensifying storms that do more damage.

What all of the rising temperatures and more extreme weather events mean is that people “need to be preparing differently than in years or decades past,” said meteorologist Steven Bowen, managing director of Catastrophe Insight at Aon, which provides analysis of natural perils, climate, socioeconomics and risk.

The nation’s residents may be seeing that for themselves, in part because of events like the heat wave that claimed hundreds of lives in the Pacific Northwest last summer, he said. The extreme heat was compounded by a lack of air conditioning in homes that had not seen heat at such a scale before.

This summer, “any prolonged period of greater temperature extremes will add pressure to the country’s infrastructure and require more targeted responses to help the most vulnerable in our communities,” he said. “Any strain on our aging electrical grids can certainly enhance the risk of blackouts, which can quickly lead to deadly consequences.

A majority of the warm temperature records broken in the country in May were overnight lows. In Kansas, for example, where 209 new warm temperature records were set, 142 were for new overnight lows like the May 12 record in Wallace.

Texas sweltered in May, breaking hundreds of warm temperature records and enduring its second hottest May on record.

The state’s previous records are becoming increasingly vulnerable, thanks to a combination of climate change and the extended drought, Nielsen-Gammon said. “Climate change makes temperatures about 1-2 degrees warmer than they used to be.”

Abilene saw its hottest May on record, doubling its all-time record for triple digit days during the month from seven to 14.

Galveston had its hottest May on record, thanks to those warmer temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico.

It doesn’t help that nearly 80% of Texas is suffering from drought, Nielsen-Gammon said. “The drier it is, the hotter it is.”

Shannon Kovitch used to take students from her school to the pool in the summer to cool off, but that won’t happen this year.

“It’s just too hot to sit out there,” said Kovitch, co-owner of Summit Private School. Instead, they do “a lot of dance parties, with bubbles.”

Dinah Voyles Pulver covers climate and environment issues for USA TODAY. She can be reached at dpulver@gannett.com or at @dinahvp on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat, drought, wildfires continue as new warm weather records set in May

