The Wayfair Anniversary sale has blowout deals right now—save up to 70% this weekend only

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 4 days ago
The Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale is here—save on home goods, kitchen essentials and furniture right now. Reviewed/Cuisinart/Sand & Stable/Three Posts/Beachcrest Home/Dotted Line

If you're eager to host epic summer gatherings that your friends will talk about for months to come, Wayfair is here to help. The customer-favorite retailer is hosting its Anniversary sale right now with incredible markdowns on everything from outdoor furniture to stylish home decor.

Through today, June 12 you can shop Wayfair's 20th Anniversary sale for up to 70% off air fryers, outdoor umbrellas, patio furnishings and so much more. During the sale, you can bag huge bargains on some of our favorite cookware brands, including All-Clad and Cuisinart , plus enjoy doorbuster deals on home, kitchen and bathroom essentials. Better still, you'll get free standard shipping with every order of $35 or more.

Keep scrolling for all the best discounts at the Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale, plus get insider knowledge on everything you need to know about the popular shopping event.

Kitchen deals at Wayfair

Scoop steep savings on must-have kitchen tools from Cuisinart, All-Clad and more. Reviewed/Cuisinart

Home deals at Wayfair

Save on bedding, home goods and more right now at Wayfair. Reviewed/Andover Mills

Furniture deals at Wayfair

Pick up new furniture for less during the Wayfair Anniversary sale. Reviewed/Three Posts

When is the Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale?

The Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale kicked off yesterday, June 11 , with up to 70% off home goods, furniture and kitchen appliances. The massive shopping event is scheduled to come to a close at the end of the day today, June 12 .

What is the Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale?

The Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale is a category-wide two-day sale with doorbuster deals across all categories. The limited-time sale is a great time to purchase most-wanted items for your home at a big bargain. The sale includes best-selling rugs, mattresses, furniture, kitchen tools, appliances, décor and so much more. That means, during the shopping event, you can save hundreds on tons of top-rated items. If you're in the market for home products, this is a sale you certainly don't want to miss.

What are the best deals at the Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale?

While the Wayfair Anniversary sale includes incredible sitewide discounts, some of the best deals we've seen so far are on furniture, bedding and kitchen products, all marked down by up to 70%. Whether you're after a few new home must-haves or a complete kitchen refresh, the Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale has plenty of products to choose from.

Shop the Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Wayfair Anniversary sale has blowout deals right now—save up to 70% this weekend only

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

