After 25 years of working for local government in Aspen and Pitkin County, Kids First Director Shirley Ritter announced on Monday that she will retire on Dec. 31. For the entirety of her tenure in Aspen, Ritter has served at the helm of Kids First, according to a press release from the city of Aspen. Under her direction, the program has become a nationally recognized organization for its services and grown to serve an average of 40 families at a time through financial aid.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO