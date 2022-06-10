Viña Casablanca 2018 Neblus Syrah (Casablanca Valley)

Parcel Series Sauternes, Bordeaux, France 2018 (£24.99, or £14.99, as part of a mixed case of six bottles, majestic.co.uk) A sweet, thickly syrupy, golden wine made of mist and mould: sauternes is a defiantly odd creation. Produced in the eponymous appellation in the south of Bordeaux’s Graves district, it relies on the very particular conditions of its vineyards by the river Garonne and the Ciron tributary, which are cloaked by lingering evening mists in autumn at the end of the growing season. In the cool and damp a benign form of mould, the legendary noble rot, or botrytis cinerea, forms on the grapes, sucking out the water, and concentrating sugars and flavours. This makes for an exceptionally labour-intensive, and profoundly uneconomical form of winemaking: at harvest time, pickers for the best sauternes producers pass through the vineyards several times, over several weeks, selecting and sorting the semillon and sauvignon blanc grapes. Yields may be as low as one glass of wine per vine – a glass of pure, honeyed pleasure, in the case of Majestic’s clever find from an undisclosed ‘top’ château.
