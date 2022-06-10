ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viña Casablanca 2018 Neblus Syrah (Casablanca Valley)

Dried herbs, cumin, blackberry and plum aromas on the nose of this aromatic Syrah. It has good varietal typicity....

Tropical Fruit Sodas

At the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City, Utmost Brands, Inc., unveiled the new flavor of 'GuS Grown-up Soda' in 'Mango Peach.' The new flavor, which is made with mango puree, sweet peach juice, and cane sugar, tastes uniquely tropical and fruity. It contains 40 percent fewer calories and carbs than a conventional drink, with only 90 calories per 12-ounce bottle. The new flavor will roll out regionally in New York with a full nationwide release expected in the future. GuS ‘Mango Peach’ soda is available at specialty and natural grocery stores, local markets, cafes, fast-casual restaurants, and online purveyors.
Wines that hit the sweet spot

Parcel Series Sauternes, Bordeaux, France 2018 (£24.99, or £14.99, as part of a mixed case of six bottles, majestic.co.uk) A sweet, thickly syrupy, golden wine made of mist and mould: sauternes is a defiantly odd creation. Produced in the eponymous appellation in the south of Bordeaux’s Graves district, it relies on the very particular conditions of its vineyards by the river Garonne and the Ciron tributary, which are cloaked by lingering evening mists in autumn at the end of the growing season. In the cool and damp a benign form of mould, the legendary noble rot, or botrytis cinerea, forms on the grapes, sucking out the water, and concentrating sugars and flavours. This makes for an exceptionally labour-intensive, and profoundly uneconomical form of winemaking: at harvest time, pickers for the best sauternes producers pass through the vineyards several times, over several weeks, selecting and sorting the semillon and sauvignon blanc grapes. Yields may be as low as one glass of wine per vine – a glass of pure, honeyed pleasure, in the case of Majestic’s clever find from an undisclosed ‘top’ château.
This racy $12 chardonnay tastes of peaches and apricot

In our new format, we will present wines across a range of prices. Each week will feature an "affordable" wine priced at $15 or less, a "value" at $15 to $30, and a "splurge" at $30 and up. We will continue to spotlight "great values" in all ranges that deliver exceptional quality for their price.
Specialty Citrus Cocktail Mixers

The Fever-Tree Spanish Clementine Tonic Water is a new addition to the brand's Refreshingly Light product range for consumers to incorporate into their favorite cocktail recipes this season. The sparkling drink is crafted with premium spring water along with hand-picked clementines from Valencia along with quinine from Central Africa. The...
How long does that open bottle of wine last, really?

Internet memes may tell you "there's no such thing as leftover wine." — a joke about drinking that misses the point that very often in daily life we might not finish an open bottle. If we do have leftovers, the conventional wisdom is that the clock is ticking, since wine is best the same day it's opened, or should be consumed by the next day at most. This is frustrating, though, if you don't want to drink that opened wine the very next day or if you don't have the chance, especially when the leftovers are of a great quality. And pouring "old" wine out feels like a waste. Many of us will ask under these circumstances, But how bad can it be? Understanding how long an open bottle of wine lasts is key to making the most of every last drop — before it turns into vinegar.
This Opulent New York Bar Has Introduced a $250 Martini

Click here to read the full article. While some are embracing the idea of this decade become a new Roaring ’20s, others are looking back even further for inspiration—all the way to the Gilded Age. The Gold Room at the Lotte New York Palace is hoping to conjure that era with its new “Art of the Martini” menu, whose star is the $250 Reserve Martini. That might seem like a high price to pay for a drink that’s simply made of gin and vermouth, but it makes a bit more sense when you realize that the gin you’ll be sipping is...
The Real Reason Desserts Are Called Truffles

Pop quiz: When a famous 19th-century British novelist wrote, "Presently, we were aware ... the truffles were coming," was he referring to chocolate or mushrooms? Here's a hint: At that time, chocolate truffles hadn't yet been invented. However, that was about to change, thanks to a French maître pâtissier (master pastry chef) who was tired of his tried-and-true confections for that year's holiday season and decided to try something new to impress his bakery's customers.
Limited-Edition Soda Flavors

The MTN DEW Baja Blast soda range has been expanded by PepsiCo ahead of the busy summertime season to provide avid fans with a new variety of flavors to try out. The new sodas include the Baja Mango Gem and the Baja Gold, which feature an orange tropical mango flavor and a tropical pineapple flavor, respectively. The sodas build on the popularity of the original flavor, which was first made available exclusively at Taco Bell but has since transitioned into the retail environment.
A Swanky New Shawarma Spot from Bestia and Bavel Duo Lands in East Hollywood

Naming after people is always a bit of a risk—what if that person turns out to be a jerk, or burns a city to the ground? And if Saffron, daughter of Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis and namesake of the couple’s new restaurant, Saffy’s, decides next week that she’s vegetarian, does their giant wood-fired shawarma get the boot?
Blue Diamond Is Spicing Things Up With Its New Snack Flavors

Your favorite crunchy snacking brand just expanded its offerings to include new flavors with an international flair, according to a press release from the company. Blue Diamond Almonds had a bountiful repertoire of flavor options to begin with, but these new additions take the simple nut to a new level.
Tropically Tart Frozen Yogurts

The Yogurtland Passion Fruit Mango Tart frozen yogurt is the latest flavor arriving at participating locations for the summer season for consumers to enjoy as a treat to beat the heat. The frozen yogurt features a tart base with the flavors of passion fruit and mango in the mix to...
9 Rules for Eating and Drinking Like the French

After spending the better part of the last decade between New York and Paris, I finally took the plunge and applied for a French visa in 2019. It's been just over three years that I've officially lived part-time in France, and I've learned a thing or two about a country's food and beverage traditions.
Italian Buttercream

Add sugar and water to a medium saucepan. Stir over medium until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Boil, without stirring, brushing down sides of pot if crystals begin to form, until an instant-read thermometer registers 239°F. Remove from heat, increase stand mixer speed to medium, and immediately begin to very slowly stream all of syrup into egg whites along inside edge of bowl. Increase speed to high and beat until meringue is completely cool, about 5 minutes.
Costco Brought Back This Popular Summer Wine

Calling all rosé fans! You might want to pencil in a trip to Costco. According to Reddit users, the retailer recently brought back its Kirkland Signature Cotes de Provence Rosé, just in time for summer. In true Costco fashion, one bottle costs just $8.59. Shoppers also say that...
What Is a Mizunara Oak Cask, and Why Is Every Distillery Obsessed With It?

What came first, the whiskey or the cask? The cask, of course. Whether you call it whiskey or whisky, the cask is responsible for the flavor, color and texture of any aged spirit. One cask that has seen a surge of popularity lately comes from a tree called mizunara. So what exactly is mizunara, and why does it seem like every whiskey is spending some time in its casks? We asked a bunch of whiskey experts to find out.
