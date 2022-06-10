Viña Casablanca 2018 Neblus Syrah (Casablanca Valley)

Internet memes may tell you "there's no such thing as leftover wine." — a joke about drinking that misses the point that very often in daily life we might not finish an open bottle. If we do have leftovers, the conventional wisdom is that the clock is ticking, since wine is best the same day it's opened, or should be consumed by the next day at most. This is frustrating, though, if you don't want to drink that opened wine the very next day or if you don't have the chance, especially when the leftovers are of a great quality. And pouring "old" wine out feels like a waste. Many of us will ask under these circumstances, But how bad can it be? Understanding how long an open bottle of wine lasts is key to making the most of every last drop — before it turns into vinegar.

9 DAYS AGO