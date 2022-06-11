ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Greek parents tried 15 different Greek Trader Joe's products. These 6 were the most authentic.

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
My Greek parents said there are six Greek Trader Joe's products that actually remind them of home.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

  • I recently had my Greek parents try 15 different Greek products from Trader Joe's.
  • There were six products my parents loved so much, it reminded them of home.
  • My parents were huge fans of the frozen 5 Cheese Greek Spiral, Greek Spanakopita, and feta cheese.
I recently had my Greek parents conduct the ultimate Trader Joe's taste test.
My Greek parents were pleasantly surprised by Trader Joe's Greek products.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Growing up in California, I learned so much about my Greek culture through the delicious food my parents cooked. Our dinners frequently featured comforting bowls of avgolemono soup or heaping plates of pastitsio , and the holidays always included big pans of cheese pies, classic Greek roasted potatoes , and my dad's famous baklava for dessert.

More "Greek" and Greek-inspired products have appeared at our local supermarket through the years, but my parents rarely trusted them. They'd been let down plenty of times by inauthentic spanakopitas or terrible feta cheese.

But my parents had never been to Trader Joe's, and I was intrigued to see what they'd think of all the Greek products that the chain currently sells.

My parents tried 15 different Greek products from Trader Joe's, and there were six they thought tasted truly authentic.
We tried every Greek product we could find at Trader Joe's.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

My dad and I went to Trader Joe's and grabbed every product we could find that said "Greek" or "Greece" on the label. We also decided to try a few items that are very common in Greek cuisine.

Overall, my parents were very impressed with many of Trader Joe's Greek products . But these were the six that stood out to them the most — and actually reminded them of home.

(Want to find out which products my parents definitely wouldn't recommend? You can find their full ranking of Trader Joe's Greek products here. )

First, we tested Trader Joe's tzatziki, Greek feta cheese, and Greek yogurt.
Of these four products, we loved everything except Trader Joe's Greek salad.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I called this the "classics round" of our taste test because it featured items that my family — and probably most Greeks in America — eat almost daily. I may be a first-generation American, but I always have feta cheese and Greek yogurt in the fridge, and I eat Greek salad nearly every day of the week.

Trader Joe's Classic Greek Salad was a big disappointment and didn't get far in my parents' ranking. But the other three products were a huge hit.

My parents both make a great homemade tzatziki, but they said Trader Joe's version "definitely tastes authentic."
Trader Joe's tzatziki was deliciously creamy.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Tzatziki is a popular Greek dip that includes yogurt, cucumbers, and garlic. You'll see it served alongside breads, grilled meats, and veggies, and it's always at my family's barbecues and holidays.

My parents were such big fans of Trader Joe's tzatziki that they finished it in a day.

"It's very nice, and very creamy," my dad said.

Trader Joe's Authentic Greek Feta also lived up to its name.
Trader Joe's Authentic Feta Cheese.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Trader Joe's Authentic Greek Feta — imported directly from Greece — is submerged in brine, which helps preserve the cheese's flavor and texture.

My dad was also impressed that Trader Joe's feta is made with sheep's milk, which he said is hard to find in the US.

We used Trader Joe's feta in a classic Greek salad, and both of my parents loved its flavor.
The classic Greek salad we made with Trader Joe's feta cheese.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

"It's hard to find good feta in the US, but I really like this," my mom told me.

Many of the American feta brands are either too dry or too sour. But Trader Joe's Authentic Greek Feta tasted deliciously salty and rich, and the soft but crumbly texture was spot on.

It paired perfectly with the cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and kalamata olives in our homemade Greek salad ( which you can learn how to make here) .

My parents were pleasantly surprised by Trader Joe's Greek yogurt.
Trader Joe's Greek yogurt.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

For as long as I can remember, my parents have always bought Fage — a Greek yogurt brand that was founded in Athens in 1923. So I definitely didn't expect them to be impressed with Trader Joe's version.

But I was totally wrong! My parents loved the texture and flavor of Trader Joe's Greek yogurt, and my dad even plans to use it the next time he makes tzatziki at home.

"It's not too watery, but not very thick," my dad said. "It's just the right consistency."

We tried three of Trader Joe's tinned Greek products, and the dolmas were my parents' clear favorite.
Trader Joe's dolmas was one of three tinned Greek products we found.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Dolmas — called dolmades in Greece — are stuffed grape leaves. They're also commonly found in Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisines.

Unlike most of the products we tried for this taste test, Trader Joe's dolmas aren't explicitly Greek or "Grecian-style." According to the label, these dolmas are made in Bulgaria. But a Trader Joe's crew member recently informed me that their production first began in Greece.

My mom said Trader Joe's dolmas tasted like those her own mother used to make.
My mom said Trader Joe's dolmas tasted like home.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

"They remind me of my mom's," she told me. "They have a great texture and a touch of lemon flavor, which she always used to add."

Dolmades aren't easy or quick to make by hand, so both my parents were excited to find a great premade version. And they said Trader Joe's dolmas were the most authentic tinned version they've been able to find in the US.

But it was Trader Joe's frozen Greek products that impressed my parents the most.
My Greek parents said there are six Greek Trader Joe's products that actually remind them of home.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

My mom and dad were huge fans of Trader Joe's 5 Cheese Greek Spiral and Greek Spanakopita.

Since my mom makes a fantastic cheese pie and spanakopita of her own, I never thought she'd be impressed with a frozen version — but she loved them both.

The 5 Cheese Greek Spiral was packed with great flavors.
Trader Joe's 5 Cheese Greek Spiral.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Trader Joe's 5 Cheese Greek Spiral includes Gouda, kasseri, kefalotyri, semi-hard cheese, and blue cheese all stuffed between thin sheets of phyllo. Its label says the pie is made in Greece and is the same as "what'd you find if you were traveling in the Greek Isles."

My parents were such big fans of the 5 Cheese Greek Spiral, they said it was actually the best frozen cheese pie they've had in the US. And believe me, they've tried many.

"Cheese pies can be very salty, but this has the proper amount of saltiness," said my dad, who loved the cheese combination.

"It's also the perfect size," my mom told me. "Usually frozen cheese pies in the US come in a huge spiral, and then the extra just ends up getting dry in the fridge."

And Trader Joe's delicious spanakopita tasted crispy and fresh.
Trader Joe's Greek Spanakopita.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Trader Joe's Greek Spanakopita includes spinach and three different cheeses (feta, mizithra, and a grating cheese), plus onions, leeks, dill, and parsley. According to the product description , Trader Joe's "engaged some Athenian bakers" to make its version authentic.

The label wasn't just smart advertising. Both my parents praised the spanakopita's authentic flavors.

"It's crispy, and it's got a good balance of spinach and cheese," my dad said. "There isn't an overwhelming amount of spinach, which I like."

My mom also loved that the spinach still looked and tasted fresh.

"I would definitely buy both the cheese spiral and spanakopita if I didn't have time to prepare my own," she told me.

