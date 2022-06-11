ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

I tried 6 Taco Bell burritos, and the best was one of the cheapest

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fTtE_0g7gGkU300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAebX_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

  • I've tried so many Taco Bell burritos that I decided to rank them from worst to best.
  • Classic items like the bean burrito and Quesarito didn't impress me.
  • But I loved the newer Fiesta Veggie Burrito and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito.
I'm a huge Taco Bell fan, and I've recently made it my mission to try everything on the chain's extensive menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxDuO_0g7gGkU300
Me at Taco Bell Cantina.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

From tasting the iconic Mexican Pizza for the first time to trying Dolly Parton's usual order , I'm always down for a new Taco Bell adventure.

And while "taco" may be in the chain's name, I've found that some of the best items on the menu are actually burritos.

I've tried so many Taco Bell burritos, I decided it was time to finally rank them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSPQx_0g7gGkU300
I decided to rank the Taco Bell burritos I've tasted so far.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Over the last few years, Taco Bell has really stepped up its burrito game and released exciting new flavors.

Here's how the newer burritos stacked up against Taco Bell's beloved classics.

In last place is Taco Bell's Beefy Melt Burrito.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMA0g_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Beefy Melt Burrito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Taco Bell released the Beefy Melt Burrito as part of its new "Cravings Value Menu" at the start of 2022.

The $2 burrito includes seasoned rice, seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, a three-cheese blend, and sour cream, according to the chain's website .

My Beefy Melt Burrito tasted as dry as it looked, and I barely got any meat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgOs0_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Beefy Melt Burrito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The Beefy Melt Burrito definitely didn't live up to its name. I couldn't taste any of the nacho cheese sauce, and there wasn't even that much beef. At first, I actually thought I was given a vegetarian burrito by mistake — until I saw a few pieces of meat hidden underneath the rice.

With barely any cheese, meat, or sauce, my Beefy Melt Burrito was a huge disappointment.

Read my full review of the Beefy Melt Burrito here.

Taking the fifth spot is Taco Bell's bean burrito.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDYZX_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's bean burrito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The bean burrito is a Taco Bell classic, one you know will always be on the menu no matter the season.

The $1.59 burrito features just four ingredients: beans, cheese, onions, and Taco Bell's red sauce.

The bean burrito has some nice flavor, but it's very forgettable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034Aoy_0g7gGkU300
The bean burrito at Taco Bell.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The first thing I wrote in my notes after trying Taco Bell's bean burrito was, "Wow, that's a lot of beans in a mouthful." I know it's the main ingredient, but the beans completely overpower everything else. I had to douse my burrito with some hot sauce just to get another flavor.

There are far more exciting vegetarian-friendly options at Taco Bell for the same price or a few extra cents. I definitely wouldn't order the bean burrito again.

In fourth place is the Quesarito.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FppTK_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Quesarito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Taco Bell's Quesarito is meant to be the best of both worlds — a quesadilla wrapped inside of a burrito.

The $3.79 burrito features seasoned beef, seasoned rice, cheese, nacho cheese sauce, chipotle sauce, and sour cream.

The extra tortilla in the Quesarito completely overpowers the burrito.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHa33_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Quesarito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Taco Bell writes in its Quesarito description that "the first rule of burritos is that burritos are best when they're also quesadillas," but I have to disagree.

The beef in my Quesarito had great flavor, but it got lost underneath that extra cheese and tortilla. The combination of the nacho cheese and chipotle sauces helped soften each bite, but mostly I felt like I was just eating a lot of tortilla.

Rounding out my top three is the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nOpZ_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito is also part of Taco Bell's "Cravings Value Menu" and was released in January alongside the Beefy Melt Burrito.

The $2 burrito includes grilled chicken, fiesta strips, avocado ranch sauce, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese, according to Taco Bell's website .

The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito tastes deliciously fresh.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jB33x_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I always love when Taco Bell grills its burritos, and the combination of the crispy tortilla and lettuce gave the same satisfying crunch as a great deli wrap. Plus, all the veggies tasted super fresh.

I thought the chicken was nicely cooked and seasoned, and the delicious avocado ranch and chipotle sauces added so much flavor. They paired great with the chicken and were well-distributed throughout the burrito.

Read my full review of the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito here.

In second place is Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463nkZ_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The Burrito Supreme is another Taco Bell standard.

The $3.99 burrito features a variety of ingredients. It includes seasoned beef, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cheese, and beans, plus Taco Bell's red sauce and sour cream.

Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme is packed with so much great flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8E2V_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I'm a huge fan of the Burrito Supreme. I thought the beans were especially tasty when mixed in with the red sauce and sour cream, and my burrito had the perfect amount of beef.

I first tried the Burrito Supreme alongside Taco Bell's bean burrito and Quesarito, and this one was far superior. It's so deliciously moist and — thanks to the addition of all those veggies — tastes way fresher.

But my top spot goes to Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5VUB_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito has only been available for a few months, joining the Beefy Melt Burrito and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito on the chain's new "Cravings Value Menu."

The $2 burrito comes with seasoned rice, black beans, red strips, chipotle sauce, tomatoes, guacamole, a three-cheese blend, and sour cream, according to Taco Bell's website .

Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito is a party for the taste buds. That's why it's my number one.
Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

There was an explosion of flavor when I first bit into the Fiesta Veggie Burrito. I thought the black beans tasted delicious, and they paired really well with the seasoned rice.

But the guacamole was definitely the star of the show. It tasted super fresh, and was perfectly distributed throughout my burrito. I think vegetarians often get stuck with some pretty uninspired dishes from fast-food chains, but the Fiesta Veggie Burrito is packed with tons of flavor.

I never thought my favorite Taco Bell burrito would be vegetarian, but the Fiesta Veggie Burrito is easily one of the best items on the entire menu — not just the burrito section.

Read my full review of the Fiesta Veggie Burrito here.

I also have to give an honorable mention to Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Burritos, which would have won if they were currently on the menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgTsi_0g7gGkU300
Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The first Grilled Cheese Burrito was released in the summer of 2020, and I loved the burrito so much that it reignited my passion for Taco Bell and helped kick-start my deep dive into its menu.

Taco Bell then released the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and its spicy sister in November 2021, and they were even better than the original.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day this Saturday. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?
RESTAURANTS
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
shefinds

3 Fast Food Orders That Practically Guarantee Weight Loss, According To Health Experts

If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s safe to say that avoiding fast food altogether is the best way to go. However, it’s only natural for cravings to strike, and if you’re used to stopping at the drive-through on a regular basis, changing your routine completely can be difficult. Luckily, many fast food restaurants offer healthier options that can make great alternatives to your typical burger and fries.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Taco Bell Cantina#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Fiesta Veggie Burrito#Chipotle Ranch Grilled#Mexican
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Olive Garden Closings in 2022

Rumors of the perennial chain’s permanent closure have been ongoing throughout the current decade. The reality is more complex, and based on reported financial issues with the parent company during the height of the pandemic.
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
deseret.com

I tried Arby’s new burger. Here’s how it went

On Monday, Arby’s announced that it would be serving a wagyu burger for a limited time — the first time in company history that it has served a burger. The fast-food chain claimed that it is the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet.”. On the...
RESTAURANTS
Alina Andras

Starbucks worker shares store secret to getting free drinks

If you love to treat yourself to various drinks from Starbucks then you might want to know this store secret that a Starbucks worker has shared online. According to her, you can get free Starbucks drinks. However, this doesn't apply to all Starbucks stores. Here's everything you need to know about this:
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Milkshake You Can Order

Who makes the best fast-food milkshake? We had to know!. If you’re looking to cool off, a shake is sure to do the trick. We set out to find the best fast-food milkshake at chains in the Chicago area. To even the playing field, we ordered a small vanilla shake at each of the following places:
RESTAURANTS
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to get Free Donuts this Friday

This Friday, June 3rd, is National Doughnut Day 2022! It's a holiday created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now we all use it as an excuse to eat doughnuts all day--but at this point in our post-pandemic lives, I think we all need a little more sweetness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

McDonald's has a sweet new treat for the summer

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is adding a new McFlurry to its lineup, hoping an enticing summer treat can keep customers loyal as prices keep creeping higher. Beginning May 25 for a limited time, McDonald's will start selling a Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry that mixes vanilla soft serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits, topped with a caramel swirl. It's a "perfect combination of salty and sweet," the company said in a statement.
RESTAURANTS
Insider

Insider

455K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy