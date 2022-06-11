I tried 6 Taco Bell burritos, and the best was one of the cheapest

Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I've tried so many Taco Bell burritos that I decided to rank them from worst to best.

Classic items like the bean burrito and Quesarito didn't impress me.

But I loved the newer Fiesta Veggie Burrito and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito.

Me at Taco Bell Cantina. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I'm a huge Taco Bell fan, and I've recently made it my mission to try everything on the chain's extensive menu.

From tasting the iconic Mexican Pizza for the first time to trying Dolly Parton's usual order , I'm always down for a new Taco Bell adventure.

And while "taco" may be in the chain's name, I've found that some of the best items on the menu are actually burritos.

I decided to rank the Taco Bell burritos I've tasted so far. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I've tried so many Taco Bell burritos, I decided it was time to finally rank them.

Over the last few years, Taco Bell has really stepped up its burrito game and released exciting new flavors.

Here's how the newer burritos stacked up against Taco Bell's beloved classics.

Taco Bell's Beefy Melt Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

In last place is Taco Bell's Beefy Melt Burrito.

Taco Bell released the Beefy Melt Burrito as part of its new "Cravings Value Menu" at the start of 2022.

The $2 burrito includes seasoned rice, seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, a three-cheese blend, and sour cream, according to the chain's website .

Taco Bell's Beefy Melt Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

My Beefy Melt Burrito tasted as dry as it looked, and I barely got any meat.

The Beefy Melt Burrito definitely didn't live up to its name. I couldn't taste any of the nacho cheese sauce, and there wasn't even that much beef. At first, I actually thought I was given a vegetarian burrito by mistake — until I saw a few pieces of meat hidden underneath the rice.

With barely any cheese, meat, or sauce, my Beefy Melt Burrito was a huge disappointment.

Read my full review of the Beefy Melt Burrito here.

Taco Bell's bean burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Taking the fifth spot is Taco Bell's bean burrito.

The bean burrito is a Taco Bell classic, one you know will always be on the menu no matter the season.

The $1.59 burrito features just four ingredients: beans, cheese, onions, and Taco Bell's red sauce.

The bean burrito at Taco Bell. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The bean burrito has some nice flavor, but it's very forgettable.

The first thing I wrote in my notes after trying Taco Bell's bean burrito was, "Wow, that's a lot of beans in a mouthful." I know it's the main ingredient, but the beans completely overpower everything else. I had to douse my burrito with some hot sauce just to get another flavor.

There are far more exciting vegetarian-friendly options at Taco Bell for the same price or a few extra cents. I definitely wouldn't order the bean burrito again.

Taco Bell's Quesarito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

In fourth place is the Quesarito.

Taco Bell's Quesarito is meant to be the best of both worlds — a quesadilla wrapped inside of a burrito.

The $3.79 burrito features seasoned beef, seasoned rice, cheese, nacho cheese sauce, chipotle sauce, and sour cream.

Taco Bell's Quesarito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The extra tortilla in the Quesarito completely overpowers the burrito.

Taco Bell writes in its Quesarito description that "the first rule of burritos is that burritos are best when they're also quesadillas," but I have to disagree.

The beef in my Quesarito had great flavor, but it got lost underneath that extra cheese and tortilla. The combination of the nacho cheese and chipotle sauces helped soften each bite, but mostly I felt like I was just eating a lot of tortilla.

Taco Bell's Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Rounding out my top three is the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito.

The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito is also part of Taco Bell's "Cravings Value Menu" and was released in January alongside the Beefy Melt Burrito.

The $2 burrito includes grilled chicken, fiesta strips, avocado ranch sauce, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese, according to Taco Bell's website .

Taco Bell's Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito tastes deliciously fresh.

I always love when Taco Bell grills its burritos, and the combination of the crispy tortilla and lettuce gave the same satisfying crunch as a great deli wrap. Plus, all the veggies tasted super fresh.

I thought the chicken was nicely cooked and seasoned, and the delicious avocado ranch and chipotle sauces added so much flavor. They paired great with the chicken and were well-distributed throughout the burrito.

Read my full review of the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito here.

Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

In second place is Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme.

The Burrito Supreme is another Taco Bell standard.

The $3.99 burrito features a variety of ingredients. It includes seasoned beef, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cheese, and beans, plus Taco Bell's red sauce and sour cream.

Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme is packed with so much great flavor.

I'm a huge fan of the Burrito Supreme. I thought the beans were especially tasty when mixed in with the red sauce and sour cream, and my burrito had the perfect amount of beef.

I first tried the Burrito Supreme alongside Taco Bell's bean burrito and Quesarito, and this one was far superior. It's so deliciously moist and — thanks to the addition of all those veggies — tastes way fresher.

Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

But my top spot goes to Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito.

Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito has only been available for a few months, joining the Beefy Melt Burrito and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito on the chain's new "Cravings Value Menu."

The $2 burrito comes with seasoned rice, black beans, red strips, chipotle sauce, tomatoes, guacamole, a three-cheese blend, and sour cream, according to Taco Bell's website .

Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito is a party for the taste buds. That's why it's my number one.

There was an explosion of flavor when I first bit into the Fiesta Veggie Burrito. I thought the black beans tasted delicious, and they paired really well with the seasoned rice.

But the guacamole was definitely the star of the show. It tasted super fresh, and was perfectly distributed throughout my burrito. I think vegetarians often get stuck with some pretty uninspired dishes from fast-food chains, but the Fiesta Veggie Burrito is packed with tons of flavor.

I never thought my favorite Taco Bell burrito would be vegetarian, but the Fiesta Veggie Burrito is easily one of the best items on the entire menu — not just the burrito section.

Read my full review of the Fiesta Veggie Burrito here.

Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I also have to give an honorable mention to Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Burritos, which would have won if they were currently on the menu.

The first Grilled Cheese Burrito was released in the summer of 2020, and I loved the burrito so much that it reignited my passion for Taco Bell and helped kick-start my deep dive into its menu.

Taco Bell then released the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and its spicy sister in November 2021, and they were even better than the original.