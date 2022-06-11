A bride didn't try on her custom gown with a sheer top and high-low skirt until her wedding day

Daisy Boateng and Junior Bammeke got married in Greece. Timi Oshin Photography

High school sweethearts Daisy Boateng and Junior Bammeke tied the knot on May 15, 2022.

Boateng wore a custom Alonuko gown that had a sheer, bedazzled top and high-low skirt.

Boateng wasn't able to try the dress on until her wedding day, but it fit like a glove.

Junior Bammeke and Daisy Boateng. Timi Oshin Photography

Daisy Boateng and Junior Bammeke have been together since they were in high school.

Boateng , 33, and Bammeke, 32, met when they were 16-year-olds growing up in England.

"We bonded over our love of Kanye West's 'College Dropout' album, and just used to hang out and talk about that," she said. "And the rest is history."

Bammeke proposed to Boateng when she was living in Paris in 2017 after they had been together for a decade.

"I was on a rooftop. He lived in London at the time, and then all of a sudden I turned around and I saw him," Boateng said. "And then he proposed."

Today, they live in New York, where Boateng is a marketing director for Maybelline and Bammeke is a company secretary for banks, managing contracts and other legal matters.

They got married in Greece. Timi Oshin Photography

Boateng and Bammeke said 'I do' in Athens, Greece, on May 15.

Boateng wasn't a bride that spent years fantasizing about her wedding day, as she wasn't even sure she wanted to get married for years.

"My parents are divorced, so I was really not interested at all," she said. "I could have just been boyfriend and girlfriend or partners for the rest of my life."

But Bammeke was interested in marriage, so eventually, Boateng was too.

As they planned the wedding, they decided to have an intimate destination wedding in Athens, Greece, with just 60 of their loved ones.

"I wanted it to be simple and classy," Boateng said of her approach to the wedding.

Boateng didn't dream of her wedding day. Timi Oshin Photography

Boateng had no idea what kind of wedding dress she wanted as she planned the event.

Unlike many brides, Boateng went into shopping for a wedding dress with a completely open mind.

"I'm not one of the girls that grew up and had a dress in mind, but I studied fashion," she told Insider. "So if you tell me that there's going to be a wedding, I'm going to make sure I have the best dress."

She started shopping for a dress about a year after Bammeke proposed.

"I had no luck," she said. "I didn't have that moment that everyone was talking about that you just see it and you know."

Boateng got a bespoke gown. Timi Oshin Photography

Boateng ultimately decided to get a custom dress designed for the wedding.

Inspiration struck when Boateng was scrolling through saved photos on her phone.

"I found this random dress that was a high-low dress that I had for years in my phone," she said. "I never thought that it would be a wedding dress."

"After trying all these classic dresses, I thought, 'No, that's me,'" Boateng went on to say. "When you look at that, you see Daisy. So I got it made."

Oluwagbemisola Okunlola of Alonuko , who Daisy described as one of the best designers in the UK, brought the dress to life.

The dress was custom-made. Timi Oshin Photography

The gown's unique silhouette made it feel perfect for Boateng.

The dress had a form-fitting bodice and a tiered, high-low skirt that flowed into a small train.

The base of the top was made of sheer fabric, and it was embroidered with hundreds of embellishments on the bodice and sleeves.

The illusion bodice was detailed and simple at the same time.

The top was sheer. Timi Oshin Photography

The sheer bodice was one of Boateng's favorite parts of the dress.

Floral appliques covered Boateng's chest, while the lower part of the bodice was embroidered with delicate stripes of fabric that gave the gown a modern edge.

The sheer fabric was so subtle it looked like it was Boateng's skin.

The bride said she loved the sheer bodice in particular because it was rarely something available to her as a Black woman.

"The skin matching bodice was something that's really important as a Black woman who has gone into these wedding dress shops and everything's beige," she said. "And in the world, band-aids are beige. If you get tights, they're beige. Nothing ever matches."

"It's just like an invisible forgotten part of the world," she added.

The dress meant a lot to Boateng. Timi Oshin Photography

"To have a dress that was made for Black skin and make it look so beautiful and allow you to have that moment that white girls have had for years was really important," Boateng said.

"I was really grateful that the dress designer came up with that," she added.

Her hair was bedazzled. Timi Oshin Photography

Boateng paired the dress with a sparkly hairstyle.

"We wanted to do something chic because the dress was so out there, but it had to have some kind of Daisy element," she said of the hair. "So we opted for crystals all over the head."

"We had to painstakingly put those on one by one," Boateng said.

Papachichi Style was the bride's makeup artist, and The Queen Hadassah did her makeup.

The veil matched the gown. Timi Oshin Photography

Asymmetrical shoes and a floor-length veil tied the look together.

Boateng wore the asymmetric Aveline Jimmy Choo heels for her nuptials. One shoe had a bow on the toes, while the other had one on the heel.

"I wanted to keep the quirky theme going because that's who I am," Boateng said of her shoes.

A hand-beaded veil from Alonuko that matched her dress completed the look.

She didn't have dress fittings. Timi Oshin Photography

Boateng didn't get to try on her dress until her wedding day.

Although the gown was designed for her, Boateng wasn't able to try on her dress before the wedding day.

"I lived in New York and I was planning a wedding in Greece and the designer was in England," she said. "So I didn't try on the dress until the wedding day. I had no idea if it would fit. I didn't know how to put it on. It was just being brave and just hoping for the best."

Luckily, the dress fit like a glove.

"I lucked out," Boateng said.

"She's a really good dress designer," she added of Okunlola. "She made it perfectly to my measurement."

The dress was actually stained. Timi Oshin Photography

Red lip gloss also spilled on the front of the dress just 10 minutes before Boateng said 'I do.'

"Everyone freaked out," Boateng said, referring to her bridal party. "It was 10 minutes before we're supposed to walk down the aisle and the dress had a blood-looking stain."

"All the bridesmaids got on Google, and we tried Sprite. We tried painting it with white nail polish and it turned pink. We couldn't get it off."

One of Boateng's bridesmaids suggested they pin the dress to make it look like there was a pleat in the front to hide the stain, which ended up being the perfect solution.

The stain wasn't visible at all on the wedding day.

Bammeke didn't wear a traditional tuxedo. Timi Oshin Photography

Bammeke opted for an off-white tuxedo jacket for the wedding.

"He wanted something that stood out, especially from his groomsmen, so he opted for an ivory blazer," Boateng said of her husband's ensemble.

Bammeke's bespoke suit was from Kabiru Abu , while his shoes and bow tie were designed by Gucci .

Boateng and her mother. Timi Oshin Photography

Boateng's mother walked her down the aisle.

"She's so sweet," Boateng said of her mother. "She stepped in because my dad couldn't make it from Ghana in West Africa. She did the duty and she did great."

Boateng told Insider that her relationship with her mom and godmother helped her keep a positive perspective about the wedding even when things went wrong.

"I stayed strangely calm," Boateng said of her attitude on the wedding day. "My godmother was supposed to be at the front with my mom. She was my mom's sister, my favorite auntie. And she died of COVID."

"So I was like, 'I'm not letting any of these silly little first-world problems upset the day,'" Boateng added. "Nothing's that big of a deal. We're still alive, and everything's good."

Junior Bammeke got emotional. Timi Oshin Photography

Bammeke was emotional when he saw Boateng in her gown.

"He saw me at the altar, and as predicted, he started crying," Boateng said of Bammeke's reaction to seeing her in her wedding dress. "It was really cute."

Bammeke, who is also a big fashion fan, loved his bride's dress, too.

"He expected it to be something mind-blowing, but he was still blown away and he thought that I surpassed anything that he could have ever imagined," Boateng said. "He thought it looked beautiful and he kept saying it throughout the day."

The couple at their ceremony. Timi Oshin Photography

Bammeke and Boateng wrote their own vows.

"We read those, and everyone was crying," Boateng said of the ceremony. "It was just really a nice moment."

The ceremony was outside. Timi Oshin Photography

The couple said 'I do' in a field surrounded by flowers.

La Jet Fete planned the wedding, which took place at a private home run by Island Art and Taste .

Timi Oshin Photography photographed the day, and Yanni Hood was their videographer.

The venue. Timi Oshin Photography

The reception overlooked the Athens Riviera.

Rosetta Eventi provided flowers for the nuptials.

The reception was a blast. Timi Oshin Photography

Boateng said most of her favorite moments from the day took place during the reception.

For instance, multiple guests gave speeches in Boateng and Bammeke's honor, which she said were "amazing."

"Weddings are the only time you'd probably be around all of those people that are just there for you and saying such amazing things," she said.

She and Bammeke also kicked off the celebration in a fun way.

"My husband and I love dancing, so we choreographed our own entrance dance for the evening and came out and performed that and got the party started," she said. "It was just so fun."

There were fireworks. Timi Oshin Photography

A massive firework display rounded out the night.

Fireworks exploded as Boateng and Bammeke cut their wedding cake.

"We stood outside, and we watched the fireworks and it was really beautiful," she said. "It was the icing on the cake of a really beautiful day."

Boateng thinks brides should wear what makes them happy. Timi Oshin Photography

Boateng advises brides not to get lost in what they think they "should" wear to their weddings.

"Tap inward and look at what your true style is rather than looking outwards," she said. "All the inspiration is very distracting."

"The way to find the perfect dress is to know what makes you happy and what your exact style is," Boateng went on to say. "The dress will come to you. You'll just see it and you'll gravitate towards it, either for a designer or just see it in a shop window."

"You'll be so concrete on what makes you happy rather than all the models on Instagram and the inspiration sites," she added.

Boateng and Bammeke are true friends. Timi Oshin Photography

Boateng said she loves the friendship she and Bammeke share.

"I love the friendship," she said. "I feel like I really married my best friend."

"I've known him for half my life, and we're really best friends and support each other," she added.

They have fun together. Timi Oshin Photography

They always have fun together.

"We've been friends since we were 16, so it's a lot of banter and jokes in the house," Boateng said.

"Everything we do, we have fun whilst doing it," she said.

You can see more of Oshin's work here .

If you wore an eye-catching wedding dress and want to talk to Insider for a story, get in touch at sgrindell@insider.com .