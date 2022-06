Aurélien Tchouameni just joined Real Madrid, but according to the young France midfielder, Kylian Mbappe tried his best to lure him to Paris Saint-Germain. Tchouameni moved to Real Madrid in a €100 million deal last week and will wear the number 18 shirt, but during his official unveiling today in Madrid, the move didn’t come without Mbappe attempting some salesmanship. “Kylian decided to stay at PSG and he already knew I was going to leave Monaco and wanted to know if I could go to PSG,” Tchouameni told reporters. “I told him I wanted Madrid.” Mbappe wasn’t the only France player making appeals...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO