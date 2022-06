The Tony La Russa situation in Chicago has reached comedic levels in recent weeks. After a second consecutive extra-innings loss to the Texas Rangers the White Sox are now four games under .500. On Thursday La Russa ordered an intentional walk after his pitcher got ahead 1-2 in the count with two outs. Over the weekend the "Fire Tony" chants started. Unfortunately for White Sox fans, that doesn't appear to be on the menu. Why? Well, the answer won't help.

