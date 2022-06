Officials with the Hempfield Area School District this year opened a transition center aimed at helping students develop independent living and job readiness skills. The center, located in a space previously used for the district’s cyber program in the maintenance facility and bus garage, was “created out of a need to meet students’ transition goals as they move forward into becoming citizens of our communities,” said Dayna Sikora, supervisor of special education.

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO