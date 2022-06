Wichita launched a public survey to get community input as the search for a new police chief begins. This survey will be open until June 27, and asks what you want to see regarding qualifications, priorities, and character qualities. There is also a section where you can add your own comments. Versions of this survey are available in English and Spanish. Use the links below to take the survey.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO