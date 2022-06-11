ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The San Francisco Vikings, the city's oldest soccer club, transformed a 'foreign sport' into an American pastime

By Douglas Zimmerman
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While most of 20th century America was skeptical about soccer, the sport has deep roots in the city by the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tittlepress.com

These Bay Area counties are back in the high transmission risk tier

California officially reopened a year ago today, when many COVID restrictions were dropped amid widespread optimism about a return to ordinary life. Reality has played out very differently. Multiple surges in cases, including one now under way, have turning the coronavirus into something like a constant companion. Paxlovid rebound infections...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

The End Of Arcades In San Francisco

The huge developer studios Electronic Arts in Redwood City and Bandai Namco in Santa Clara call the Bay Area home and it is an epicenter of the video game industry. But things haven’t always been this way. The video game journey has been both interesting and tumultuous. Arcade Acclaim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS San Francisco

Fire burning inside McLaren Park in San Francisco contained

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Firefighters have contained a one-alarm, fast-moving wildlands fire that charred about 4 acres in San Francisco's McLaren Park.The San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, that a fire was burning inside the park near the soccer fields off Moscow Street and Geneva  Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and told to expect delays.About an hour later officials tweeted the fire was contained, with no structures damaged or injuries. They said the fire was "accidental."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celeste Boureille
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Soccer#U S Soccer#Soccer Club#Girls Soccer#Soccer Ball#The San Francisco Vikings#American#Courtesy Sf Vikings
everythingsouthcity.com

How San Francisco Became a Failed City; As SF Goes, Does CA and the USA Follow?

While we are SOUTH of San Francisco, we know all too often what happens in San Francisco is a stepping stone for the rest of the State and Country. This is a long read, sent to us by one of our South City neighbors, asking that we share this well-written, well-thought-out essay on ‘How San Francisco Became a Failed City, And how it could recover‘
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Take a peek inside the new Eataly in San Jose

The tastes, smells and experiences of Italy are coming to San Jose in a three-story, all-in-one artisanal market and restaurant space. Eataly Silicon Valley opens at the Westfield Valley Fair mall on June 16. The latest opening is part of 41 locations across the world, and Raffaele Piarulli, chief operating officer of Eataly, is thrilled to be... The post Take a peek inside the new Eataly in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Secret SF

Tickets To San Francisco’s Fascinating Light And Sound Experience Are Now On Sale

This immersive light and music festival is heading to San Francisco on July 23 and you can now get your tickets !. Buckle up as you may experience some slight turbulence when you approach the ‘ Fluffy Cloud ’! Take part in this new house and techno music festival with 360º light & sound systems, live performances, interactive activities & more. Following its massive success in Nevada, Miami, Los Angeles and Austin, The Fluffy Cloud Experience will make its next stop in San Francisco!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy