Santa Monica Fire Dept confirmed Tuesday morning that the fire was caused by a homeless encampment. There were no injuries. Press release below. 6.13.22: A brush fire in the 500 block of PCH has closed traffic in both directions from 7 pm until 9 pm Monday, said the City of Santa Monica in a tweet to residents. The brush above PCH is known to be frequented by homeless people. One can see them walking up and down the hills and into Palisades Park. But it was not immediately known whether their campfires or other activities caused the blaze.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO