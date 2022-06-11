ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Someone Just Paid $1.5M For This Tractor

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Auctioned in April 2022, this 1913 J.L. Case 30-60 tractor is the world's most expensive tractor, selling for $1.5 million. The post Someone Just Paid $1.5M For This Tractor appeared first on...

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

