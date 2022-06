MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative is hosting a Juneteenth celebration event this weekend. "Last year, we went up to Traverse City and they had a really nice event at a park for Juneteenth," said Shirley Madden, initiative member. "They're doing it again this year, but we thought that we needed to do something here in Manistee."

MANISTEE, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO