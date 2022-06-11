1 person dead after getting hit by an Amtrak train in Berkeley (Berkeley, CA) Nationwide Report

One person was killed after getting hit by an Amtrak train Friday morning in Berkeley. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near the Aquatic Park South parking lot at around 6:52 a.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian accident [...]

