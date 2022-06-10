ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

One death in Tennessee linked to backyard poultry contact

By Octavia Johnson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMpat_0g7gBym200

WASHINGTON ( WATE ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry like chickens, ducks, turkeys or any wild birds.

The CDC reported that over 200 cases in 38 states have led to 27 people being hospitalized. In Tennessee, there have been six reported Salmonella cases and one death linked with backyard poultry contact.

US military confirms its first case of monkeypox

One of four sick people are children younger than five years old. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness, the CDC said.

“Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean,” according to the CDC. “These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam.”

The CDC said the true number of sick people is likely much higher than reported, as many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Officials recommend that people use caution when touching backyard poultry and touching near their mouths or food to prevent accidentally swallowing the Salmonella bacteria.

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

Here are CDC’s steps for staying healthy while handling birds:

  • Always wash your hands for 20 seconds after touching birds, their supplies or collecting eggs.
  • Use a pair of dedicated shoes or boots for your coop and don’t wear them inside your house.
  • Keep birds and supplies outside the house to prevent spreading germs into your house.
  • Don’t let children younger than five years touch the birds (including chicks and ducklings) or anything in the area where the birds live and roam. This helps protect young children from getting sick, as their immune systems are still developing, are more likely to put items in their mouths or not wash hands fully.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six-hour to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment and the illness usually lasts 4-7 days.

The investigation of these cases is still active. For more information about the CDC reports, visit cdc.gov/salmonella/backyardpoultry-06-22 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella#Wash Hands#Birds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WHNT News 19

Last month, Jefferson County voters elected a new judge. Now, she may never take the bench

Last month, Jefferson County voters made their voices heard in a primary election for circuit court judge. With nearly 54% of the vote, Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary election, and she was set to become the first public defender to ever serve as a circuit court judge in Jefferson County. However, Hudson may never get to take the seat she won at the ballot box.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

One person injured in Huntsville shooting Sunday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Blue Springs Road and Mastin Lake road Sunday evening. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says the 911 call came in 6:51. HEMSI medics transported one black male victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say the investigation […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy