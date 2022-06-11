ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

$25 cat adoptions continue at PAWS shelter. Here are two available | Pets of the Week

By Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBM1v_0g7gBtMP00

The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is experiencing an influx of cat rescues. In an effort to get more cats adopted, the shelter is offering $25 cat adoptions through June 18.

Here are two of the cats available for adoption now.

Oscar, 2-year-old domestic shorthaired cat

Meet Oscar! He is a neutered male cat whose funny and affectionate personality has blossomed during his time at the PAWS shelter, where has has lived since March 12.

The PAWS staff believe Oscar is 2 years and 3 months old. The black and white domestic shorthaired cat loves snuggling with other cats.

New wildlife refuge:Haven for rescued animals: New Alaqua refuge has village for cats, wildlife rehab center

Marathon for lost cat:Mary Esther woman runs solo marathon, raises money for veterans in memory of her cat

Tigs, 1-year-old domestic shorthaired cat

Tigs is a spayed female who has lived at the PAWS shelter since May 18. This 1-year-old cat is considered a polydactyl because she has extra toes. She is described as quiet and affectionate.

For information on adopting these animals, visit https://www.paws-shelter.org/adoption-application.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mary Esther, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Marathon, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Lost Cat#Paws#Animal Welfare#Cat Rescue Adoption
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy