ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Godfather' TV show recalls how woke mob ruined Hollywood

By David Marcus
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"‘The Offer," a new limited series from Paramount Plus about the making of "The Godfather," is an excellent and well-made piece of American nostalgia. But as fun as the show is, and it really is, one feels the sense of something lost while watching the story of the creation of this...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'Dark Winds' Cast Talks Intense New AMC Crime Thriller Series: 'It's a Beautiful Watch' (Exclusive)

AMC has a brand new crime thriller series, Dark Winds, and it will certainly appeal to fans of shows like Longmire and Yellowstone. The show follows three Navajo police officers: Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee, and Bernadette Manuelito. The characters are played, respectively, by Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten. Recently, the cast of the new show sat down with PopCulture.com to talk about all things Dark Winds, including what it was like filming the intense show and how "it's a beautiful watch."
TV SERIES
InsideHook

A Real Top Gun Grad Grades the Movies’ Flying Scenes

By summer blockbuster standards, Top Gun: Maverick already ranks as an undisputed masterpiece. Critics and audiences adore the film, as do the Hollywood execs at Paramount, who’ve got missile lock on a coveted one billion dollar global box-office payday (which would make TG:M Tom Cruise’s most financially successful hit yet). Such praise, however fawning, seems well earned, especially during a time when most people would like to forget about the sad state of the world for a few hours during a mindless matinee spent in front of the big screen. From shirtless beach football to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” TG:M channels all the nostalgia and hits every target you’d want from such a sequel, and even delivers some unexpected pathos along the way — causing the most smitten of critics to reconsider the original Top Gun as more than just a slick, two-hour exercise in Reagan era homoeroticism.
MOVIES
Fox News

Netflix announces 'Squid Game' reality show based off hit series

Netflix announced a new reality television series based on the hit South Korean series, "Squid Game." The announcement comes just two days after the show was officially renewed on the streaming service. The ten-episode series titled "Squid Game: The Challenge" will put 456 real players up against each other in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Rocks Black Pinstripe Vest & Pants At Tribeca Premiere For ‘All Too Well’: Photos

Taylor Swift, 32, looked as happy as could be during her latest fun outing! The singer showed up to a Q& A event at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she’s talking about and screening her short film All Too Well, on June 11, and showed off a fashionable outfit, which included a black pinstripe vest, matching pants, and a dark red heels. She waved to onlookers and flashed a kind smile as she walked outside with her long blonde hair down and signature red lipstick.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Woke#Paramount Plus#American#Paramount Studios
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' Motorcycle Up for Auction

There's a rare piece of Johnny Depp movie history hitting the auction block ... and the timing couldn't be better for the motorcycle he used in "Cry-Baby" to pull in 6-figures. The bike is sick ... it's a 1955 Harley Davidson Model K ... and it's the same one used...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

One ‘Full House’ Guest Star Was Called the Elly May Clampett for ’90s Kids

A guest star on Full House would have a definite classic TV connection but not in the way you might think about it. Everyone who watches the show knows that Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, has a way with the ladies. By the time this actress shows up, though, he’s already committed to Becky, played by Lori Loughlin. Toss in an Elly May Clampett reference here, and what in the name of Uncle Jed is happening?
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Model Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace, 18, Is Nearly As Tall As Mom In Rare Photo

Christy Turlington, 53, gave her fans a glimpse of her 18-year-old daughter Grace in one of her latest Instagram story photos. The supermodel posed with the teen and her husband Ed Burns, in a new and rare family pic she recently shared and they were all dressed in black upscale outfits, indicating they attended some kind of event. Christy’s fashion included a black ruffled sleeveless long dress while Grace wore a sleek sleeveless dress and Ed went with a button-down under a classic blazer and jeans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Deadline

Tony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose

Click here to read the full article. The Lehman Trilogy, Company, A Strange Loop, MJ and Sweet Charity were among the big winners at tonight’s Tony Awards. And Sweet Charity wasn’t even staged this season. Credit Ariana DeBose for the blink-and-miss-it shout-out to the Bob Fosse classic — and for much else that went right with tonight’s fast-moving ceremony broadcast on CBS. When DeBose, who has mentioned Sweet Charity as being on her Broadway wish list, pulled American Buffalo nominee Sam Rockwell from the audience to do a quick bit of “Rich Man’s Frug” from the great 1966 musical, she made...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Re-Wears Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ Dress 20 Years Later

Jennifer Aniston is putting her Friends memorabilia to good use! The actress had a session with her hairstylist on June 12, and he posted a photo of them, which showed her wearing a dress that pal Courteney Cox wore on the sitcom in 2002. Courteney wore the dress during season 8’s 22nd episode, and Jennifer swiped the ensemble after filming wrapped. Twenty years later, she proved she can still fit into it as she rocked it for the gorgeous selfie with Chris McMillan.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Lorde Cover Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” At Primavera Sound

Lorde is currently on tour in support of last year’s Solar Power. Last night she stopped by Primavera Sound in Barcelona, where she indulged in a cover of Bananarama’s 1983 hit “Cruel Summer.” (Could this be why she ate a banana onstage last week while performing in London?)
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Cult Movie Review: Heavy Metal (1981)

Is Heavy Metal the greatest animated cult movie of all time? It would be hard to argue with that on multiple fronts. In the 41 years since its release, this 90-minute, adult-oriented animated anthology film has received strong praise for its innovative rotoscoping, 2-D animation, its mature and graphic tone, and one of the best movie soundtracks ever. But what is it about the movie that continues to enthrall and delight audiences all these decades later? You would have to see it to believe it. For many years, Heavy Metal was one of those rare movies that eluded audiences who wanted to see it but never could. A home video release did not occur until 1996, thanks in large part to rights issues concerning its rock and metal-filled soundtrack. So unless you were lucky enough to see it in a theater in the early 80s, or catch it the handful of times it aired in the early AM hours on premium cable throughout the 80s and 90s–(bootleg VHS recordings of these airings went for hundreds of dollars )–the movie remained an almost mythical enigma. But even if you have seen the movie and find it overrated or juvenile, there is no denying its influence on adult animation.
MOVIES
Fox News

‘Teen Mom’ alum Lane Fernandez dead at 28

"Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant" alum Lane Fernandez has died at age 28. Fernandez’s wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez, took to Facebook on Monday to share the tragic news. "I'm so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you're watching out for us. I will forever miss you," she began. "It's always been you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batman Unburied’: Winston Duke, Hasan Minhaj to Lead Spotify Cannes Lions Panel

Spotify is bringing Winston Duke and Hasan Minhaj to Cannes next week for a panel conversation about Spotify and Warner Bros./DC’s podcast Batman Unburied. During the event, which takes place June 22 at the audio giant’s Spotify Beach headquarters on the Croisette, Duke and Minhaj will be joined by Peter Girardi, Warner Bros. Animation’s evp alternative programming. The conversation will be moderated by Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify to Reduce Hiring Growth by 25 Percent, CEO Daniel Ek SaysWhy Wall Street Has Been Hesitant About SpotifyAfter Joe Rogan Backlash, Spotify Unveils Advisory Council to...
MOVIES
Fox News

Fox News

759K+
Followers
161K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy