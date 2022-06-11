ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

10 most popular home remodeling projects—and how much they cost

By Chandler Franks
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxSg1_0g7gBmQY00

When the pandemic hit in 2020, people had no choice but to stay in their homes. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics , the number of employees working from home nearly doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, rising to 42%. All that time spent at home led to a burst of pandemic remodeling— home improvement spending rose over 25% to an average of $10,341 per household in 2021.

With record-high home prices in many areas of the country, some homeowners opted to take out home equity loans to improve their existing homes instead of trying to wade into an overheated market. And as the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate inched up after hovering between 3% and 4% for much of the pandemic, it was even pricier to buy a home.

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee

As many homeowners turned to remodeling to build their dream projects, Angi ranked the most popular home renovation projects of 2021 using data from its State of Home Spending report. The report relied on a survey of 5,000 homeowners and was post-sample weighted to balance the sample against general population statistics for age, gender, and income to determine average spending and project volume.

Whether you’re in the midst of a renovation or merely curious about how feasible your dream remodeling project might well be, this list has got you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dD0hg_0g7gBmQY00
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#10. New kitchen cabinets

– Households completing this in 2021: 20% (61% increase from 2020)
– Typical price range: $10,000 to $12,175
– National average project cost: $11,100

Installing kitchen cabinets can be more challenging than you might expect, which is why it’s worth it to hire an experienced contractor. The last things you want are uneven shelves and doors that don’t close fully. If you’re looking to install new kitchen cabinets, expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $1,200 per linear foot. The price of a kitchen cabinet installation depends on the type (stock, semi-custom, custom), style, and amount of cabinetry.

Luckily, the type of wood doesn’t hold much of a price difference—only an average of about $5 per linear foot—so choosing between cherry, maple, oak, pine, or bamboo can be up to your personal style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409oXw_0g7gBmQY00
brizmaker // Shutterstock

#9. New roof

– Households completing this in 2021: 20% (20% increase from 2020)
– Typical price range: $8,700 to $22,000
– National average project cost: $14,360

Nobody wants a leaky roof, so before the next rainy day, you may want to consider a roof replacement to keep your home—and all the things within it—safe from expensive water damage. Depending on your home’s size, the average roof replacement costs anywhere from $4.35 to $11 per square foot. Roofing materials also play a role in the cost, and prices can vary widely between asphalt, wood shake, metal, tile, and stone or slate.

While doing the task yourself would cost anywhere from $2,500 to $6,300—just about half of what you’d pay a professional—hiring a licensed roofing contractor is your smartest bet. Tackling a big project like this involves risks, and you would need a permit. Not only could unlicensed work reduce the value of your home, but a do-it-yourself job can also lead to potential problems down the road if you put your house on the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCJfj_0g7gBmQY00
Michal Bellan // Shutterstock

#8. New fence

– Households completing this in 2021: 23% (43% increase from 2020)
– Typical price range: $1,500 to $8,000
– National average project cost: $2,600

Choosing to install a new fence may increase your home’s value, beautify your yard space, and even keep children or animals safe. The cost for fence installation depends on the type of material you want to use. Composite materials will run you about $15 to $45 per linear foot. Additionally, replacing an existing fence will come at a cost as well, anywhere from $3 to $5 extra per linear foot.

These costs are all relative to the size of your yard and the purpose of the fence. A privacy fence, which tends to run taller and with no measured gaps between planks or panels, will be around $275 per panel. That’s a pricier option when compared to the average of $8 per plank for a wood fence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQ6Sg_0g7gBmQY00
ungvar // Shutterstock

#7. Kitchen remodel

– Households completing this in 2021: 24% (5% increase from 2020)
– Typical price range: $25,000 to $40,000
– National average project cost: $30,000

Kitchens are the heart of many homes. A kitchen remodel is probably one of the more expensive projects out there, but there are some ways to work around what fits in your budget. Staying away from high-end or “smart” appliances will help you save some money. On average, homeowners will spend anywhere from $75 to $250 per square foot when renovating a kitchen. This all depends on appliances, plumbing, lighting, storage, flooring, and paint. Factors such as labor costs, quality of materials, and kitchen size will play a role in how much it will cost when remodeling a kitchen as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IwZpR_0g7gBmQY00
Arturs Budkevics // Shutterstock

#6. Exterior painting

– Households completing this in 2021: 24% (26% increase from 2020)
– Typical price range: $1,800 to $4,300
– National average project cost: $3,000

Choosing to paint the outside of your house is not only a way to freshen up the look of your home, but it also has the practical purpose of improving the wear and tear that comes from exposure to the elements. Over time, weather conditions can eventually deteriorate a home’s exterior, particularly in the case of homes with wood panels or siding.

The cost to paint your home will depend on your location, as well as the condition and accessibility of the exterior surfaces. It may range from $0.50 to $3.50 per square foot. This depends on the area you live in, but on average homeowners will spend $0.75 to $2 per square foot total. Another factor to consider is the siding type: concrete, wood, metal, vinyl, stucco, or brick.

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTXyH_0g7gBmQY00
fotocraft // Shutterstock

#5. Landscaping

– Households completing this in 2021: 25% (3% increase from 2020)
– Typical price range: $1,300 to $5,600
– National average project cost: $3,370

Landscaping won’t only beautify the surrounding areas of your home, but it will add value if you ever decide to sell. The cost to landscape your home depends on whether you choose to hire a professional or take on the task yourself, the materials you choose to use, and your budget.

Should you hire someone, you’ll likely pay for hourly labor plus materials, unless you are able to get an estimate for the entire scope of the project. In terms of how costs might break down, a budget of $3,500 would come out to $50 to $150 per hour, or $4 to $10 per square foot. This would include materials and installation. But a bigger deciding factor is what type of work you are looking to have done. Mulching, installation of new trees or shrubs, razing or leveling of a portion of your lawn, and general gardening and maintenance work all require varying amounts of time and materials, so you’ll want to work with your landscaper to find a plan to meet your budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TM3W0_0g7gBmQY00
LanaG // Shutterstock

#4. New flooring

– Households completing this in 2021: 27% (3% increase from 2020)
– Typical price range: $1,485 to $4,485
– National average project cost: $2,965

Installing new flooring is a great way to spruce up your home or add buyer appeal when putting it on the market. The cost for professional installation depends on the materials and size of the rooms, typically ranging from $3 to $22 per square foot. On average, the cost of new flooring is about $12.50 per square foot.

To install flooring by yourself bumps down the cost to $0.50 to $15 per square foot, but keep in mind that figure reflects materials only and excludes any labor. Rubber tile, ceramic, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl are some common choices seen in homes and have a factor in the cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyYQT_0g7gBmQY00
zhu difeng // Shutterstock

#3. Installing smart home device

– Households completing this in 2021: 27% (41% increase from 2020)
– Typical price range: $150 to $1,400
– National average project cost: $750

Smart home devices seem to be the new normal. Whether it’s automated lights, in-home cloud-connected entertainment systems, smart appliances, or security systems, you can now manage many aspects of your home remotely on any smartphone.

The price to install home automation depends on your location, service plan, and the type of equipment you wish to have installed. Since these systems get pretty complex, a professional installer may be the best choice. Hiring one can add $100 to $300 to the average job, but you will get a quality assurance on the installation and a warranty on the work you can then rely on should there be any issue with the system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IW0YI_0g7gBmQY00
Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

#2. Bathroom remodel

– Households completing this in 2021: 28% (9% decrease from 2020)
– Typical price range: $6,152 to $15,246
– National average project cost: $10,788

In addition to improving the style of your home, remodeling a bathroom will also increase its value. Depending on which elements you upgrade, the price per square foot can range from $70 to $250. For a major bathroom upgrade—installing a double vanity or a standalone tub, for example—expect to pay $275 per square foot, especially if you plan on installing high-end designer materials.

Your location and associated cost of living, bathroom size, as well as the amount and type of materials used will factor in the overall cost. Accessibility, customization, and how long the project will take to complete also factor into the bottom line. If you do the project yourself, it will likely cost anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000 overall on average. But as with any home remodeling project, unless you are confident in your abilities, hiring a professional contractor will provide you with licensed work supported by a parts and labor warranty.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqCm0_0g7gBmQY00
kurhan // Shutterstock

#1. Interior painting

– Households completing this in 2021: 32% (7% decrease from 2020)
– Typical price range: $954 to $2,893
– National average project cost: $1,896

The paint color in a room sets the mood and theme of your home the very moment someone walks in. The cost to paint rooms in your house will firstly depend on if you decide to hire a contractor or do the job yourself. When hiring a professional, odds are you’ll be paying anywhere from $20 to $50 per hour for the work—some painters charge up to $75 per hour. In general, the average cost per square foot is $3.30, though overall costs will, of course, depend on the size of your home and the number of rooms you are looking to paint. The type of paint plays a role in the cost, too. Paint typically costs $15 to $40 per gallon, depending on whether you choose flat, semi-gloss, or high-gloss enamel.

For a DIY paint project, expect to pay around $200 to $300 for supplies. And make sure the supplies you get are the right ones—the Painting Contractors Association has a short list of recommendations to that end.

This story originally appeared on Angi and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: $230 Worth of DIY Projects Make This Small Balcony Much More Inviting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some of Apartment Therapy’s favorite outdoor spaces are those that prove that no space is too small to enjoy al fresco dining, sipping, reading, or relaxing. Several stylish balconies have great ideas for small space decorating, whether indoors or out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Remodeling#Home Improvement#Housing Prices
CNBC

This couple bought and renovated a 109-year-old mansion for less than $500,000. Now it's worth $900,000–take a look inside

When Abby Brothers first saw the Page Mansion listed for sale online, she knew she had found a forever home. But the 6,000-square-foot house in Aberdeen, North Carolina, wasn't livable yet. The six-bedroom mansion – which had been vacant for roughly 40 years – had shattered windows and collapsing floors. Not ones to shy away from a project, Abby, 31, and her husband Trey Brothers, 33, paid $155,000 for the property in 2018, charmed by the home's structural integrity, grand staircases and vintage furniture.
ABERDEEN, NC
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

Real Estate Agents Bemoan Popcorn Ceilings, And These 3 Reasons Should Convince Sellers to Ditch ‘Em

It’s a buyer’s worst nightmare: Walking into a home and seeing the dreaded texture of a popcorn ceiling staring down at them from above. The same goes for real estate agents. I spoke to seven of them for this story, and not a single one has had a buyer who was happy to see a popcorn ceiling. In fact, most buyers — and agents — actively despise them.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cluttered Bathroom Gets an $800 Overhaul with Budget-Friendly Finds Throughout

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Often, home projects have a sort of domino effect: Once you complete one, you’re motivated to do another. Or, in some cases, an absolutely necessary home renovation provides the perfect opportunity to revamp the space design-wise, too, like this roof repair that resulted in a skylight installation, or Akira Collins’s shower repair-turned full-fledged bathroom redo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy