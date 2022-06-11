ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUybb_0g7gBite00

NEW YORK (AP) — The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever.

Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.

Circuit court judgeship moves from Jefferson to Madison County

The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it’s up $1.93 from this time last year.

There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices.

Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Add it all up, and the cost of filling up is draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years .

Decatur man convicted on strangling, kidnapping charges

California has the highest average price, at $6.43, according to AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at $4.52.

While this is the first time breaking the $5 barrier, it’s still not a record when inflation is taken into account. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
State
New York State
Local
California Traffic
WHNT News 19

Alabama on track to have record-high tourism spending this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite high gas prices and inflation, Alabama’s Tourism Department says this could be a record year for spending in the state. Thanks to the state’s civil rights history, state parks and beaches, and even some fresh-grown peaches, Alabama is set to bring in more than $21 billion dollars in tourist spending this […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refineries#Global Oil Prices#Aaa#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy