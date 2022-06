Disney isn’t known for having solid sequels or prequels. With the creation of Disney+ though, things are changing and it’s most notable with Monsters at Work. For years, Disney was known for making lackluster sequels to its beloved movies, but Monsters at Work really shifted the tides Not only did the show pick up where the movie left off, but the series also managed to feature new and lovable characters along with the characters we know and love.

