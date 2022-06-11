NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in fatal shooting of man at Bronx pharmacy

The NYPD released a new video of the suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Tremont pharmacy.

Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, a Chicago native residing in Los Angeles, was shot several times inside the business 595 East Tremont Ave on Thursday.

Officers say four suspects tried to rob Frowner before they fired shots.

Frowner was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say no arrests have been made yet as they continue to look through videos and evidence from the scene.

Frowner was a drill rapper who went by the stage name Money Gang Vontae. He was visiting the Bronx from Los Angeles at the time of the shooting.