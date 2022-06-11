ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in fatal shooting of man at Bronx pharmacy

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pl7bw_0g7g9lZm00

The NYPD released a new video of the suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Tremont pharmacy.

Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, a Chicago native residing in Los Angeles, was shot several times inside the business 595 East Tremont Ave on Thursday.

Officers say four suspects tried to rob Frowner before they fired shots.

Frowner was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say no arrests have been made yet as they continue to look through videos and evidence from the scene.

Frowner was a drill rapper who went by the stage name Money Gang Vontae. He was visiting the Bronx from Los Angeles at the time of the shooting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

2 police officers 'essentially ambushed,' shot and killed in L.A. County

Two police officers — one a 22-year-veteran and the other a rookie — were shot and killed in the Los Angeles County city of El Monte late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The suspect is also dead. The mayor said the officers were "essentially ambushed." The shooting occurred at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Athens area of LA County

A man died Monday after being shot in the Athens area of south Los Angeles.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 117th Street.The man, whose identity was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website  https://lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

5 wanted in fatal shooting of drill rapper at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Los Angeles Area#Pharmacy#Violent Crime#St Barnabas Hospital
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Woman, LA Man Arrested in Connection with Slim 400 Murder

INGLEWOOD – On December 8, 2021, at approximately 7:50 P.M., Mr. Vincent Cohran, AKA “Slim 400,” was shot and killed while exiting his vehicle, in the 8600-block of South 7th Avenue, in the City of Inglewood. On June 9, 2022, Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives identified and...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

CHP officer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop in Van Nuys; Suspect taken into custody

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop Monday.The shooting happened at about 7:54 p.m. in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, and was preceded by some sort of physical altercation between the officer and the suspect. At some point, the suspect was able to draw a firearm and fired multiple shots at the officer, who was struck several times. The Los Angeles Fire Department took the critically-wounded officer to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment. The suspect fled the scene before additional officers arrived. However, the Los Angeles Police Department and CHP went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Metro bus attacked by large group Sunday

A Metro bus was attacked by a large crowd of people Sunday afternoon that reportedly attempted to take over the vehicle as it approached them. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 54th Street, where a large crowd was reportedly gathered. As the driver continued to move forward, the crowd surrounded the bus and began to smash the windows in what they are calling an attempt to take over the bus. Authorities were unsure if the group was part of a street takeover.There were no injuries reported and it was unclear the extent of damage caused to the bus. There were no suspect descriptions immediately available as deputies continued to investigate the incident. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

3 Dead, 3 Wounded in Shooting at Los Angeles Warehouse Party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a warehouse party in Los Angeles, police said. The summer kick-off event at the warehouse in Boyle Heights was advertised on social media and featured a performance by the rapper Money Sign Suede, CBS Los Angeles reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 killed, another wounded in shooting in Carson; suspect at large

Authorities Sunday said they were investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting in Carson that killed one person. The incident unfolded in the 10 block of Scottsdale South in Carson. It was there that deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday.When they arrived, they located the victim who had been shot multiple times in his upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. While investigating, detectives learned that an initial shooting unfolded in the 20 block of Paradise Valley South, and believe a bystander in his early 20s was wounded. That man transported himself to a hospital where he was in stable condition. Police said no suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Man killed, bystander injured in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. - A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Carson, where a bystander also suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim in the 10 block of...
CARSON, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 3 Ejected in Montclair Violent Crash

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed, and three others were ejected from a vehicle that was torn apart in a violent crash on Sunday, June 12, in the city of Montclair. Authorities responded to a vehicle over the embankment on the Eastbound 10 Freeway just west of...
MONTCLAIR, CA
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy