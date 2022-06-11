ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun News

Horry County steps backward during Pride month. Seriously?

By The Sun News Editorial Board
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBKIb_0g7g9ivb00

When Horry County passed a proclamation declaring June Pride month, we were excited to see local officials taking a step to make the Grand Strand a more welcoming place for its thousands of residents and millions of visitors.

The proclamation was surprising, though welcome. South Carolina’s legislature and Gov. Henry McMaster have spent the last two years taking steps to restrict the lives of LGBTQ+ people across the state.

Last month, McMaster signed a law banning trans girls and women from playing the sports that correspond to their gender, and the legislature still hasn’t given up on passing a law in the future that would bar doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to trans children.

This week, however, the county swiftly reversed its decision to embrace the local LGBTQ+ community, joining state leaders in yet another regressive act to take the queer community back to the dark ages.

But, we wonder. Why did the Horry County Council pass the proclamation in the first place? Was it a public stunt to feign inclusion like the corporations who throw rainbows all over their advertising during June each year while donating to politicians who regularly support actions that harm LGBTQ+ people?

Council member Johnny Vaught said the resolution in support of Pride was put on last month’s consent agenda and garnered approval because no one noticed it. The council then decided to revoke the proclamation after receiving calls from angry community members.

“We had no idea and that’s our fault,” Vaught said.

If that’s the case, what else has the county approved that no one on the 12-member council bothered to even read? Is the county really trying to blame its decision to show LGBTQ+ residents that they do not belong here on an “oops?” On carelessness?

Revoking the proclamation is definitely careless, that’s for sure.

The county could have been a role model for the region, for the state. It could have joined the city of Myrtle Beach in what is now a yearly tradition to honor Pride month, something the city does each year without question.

Research has shown repeatedly that inclusion is the best way to increase revenue, for events, for companies, for tourism. Is Horry County trying to say that it wants fewer, not more visitors to come to the Grand Strand? Visitors who provide millions of dollars in revenue for the county in the form of hospitality, sales and accommodations taxes?

Some County Council members tried to claim the reversal was not an attack on the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s not something anyone is against or for. It’s not a political statement, we’re trying to do what’s right for the community,” Council member Bill Howard said.

This looks like nothing more than a political statement.

The idiom, “When people show you who they are, believe them,” comes to mind here. Horry County’s leaders have shown their constituents that they are careless at best, dangerously reckless at worst. They have shown the Grand Strand they would rather jeopardize the region’s reputation as a place welcoming for all just because they got a few upset phone calls.

Grand Strand Pride, which put forward the resolution, said, “We’re going to start having more backlash. This is going to become more common instead of less common in my view of the future.”

Let’s hope that’s not true.

At the next council meeting, and all in the future, members should consider reading the agenda first before voting aimlessly.

Better yet, the Horry County Council should consider how it can make the Grand Strand a place where LGBTQ+ people feel safe, loved and welcome.

And no, that doesn’t start by passing empty resolutions for political gain. It starts by actively supporting LGBTQ+ people, all year, rather than shoving them back into a closet as old as humanity itself.

Comments / 2

Related
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Owned The Night Politically

Supporters of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce have much to celebrate today. Politically, this group almost ran the table in Horry County. The win of the night was Russell Fry. Fry mopped the floor, beating 6 challengers to win the U.S. 7th Congressional seat outright. A runoff was expected. The Trump endorsement carried the day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee races undecided, head to runoff election in two weeks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – While many races have clear winners after Tuesday’s primary election, others do not. Those races will head to a runoff election in two weeks. A runoff happens when neither candidate wins the majority of the vote which is determined by dividing the total number of votes by two and adding one. The candidates with the highest number of votes go to a runoff.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Incumbents take a hit in Horry County Council GOP primary

CONWAY — Horry County Council incumbents had a difficult Republican primary election night with two council members losing their seats and the chairman being forced into a runoff. Only one incumbent kept his seat outright — District 2 incumbent Republican Bill Howard, who beat Dean Richardson 63 percent to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Legislature#South Carolina#Tourism#Lgbt#Racism#The Horry County Council
myhorrynews.com

Horry County primary election results: Live updates

Unofficial election results are in from Horry County's 124 precincts, with four runoffs expected. Runoffs will be held June 28 between Horry County Council chair candidates Johnny Gardner and Mark Lazarus, Horry County Council District 8 candidates Michael "Mikey Mash" Masciarelli and Brandon Skipper, state house District 106 candidates Val Guest and Brian Sweeney, and Horry County Board of Education chair candidates David Cox and Helen Mason Smith.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

PRIMARY PREVIEWS: New representation coming to District 6 seat on Horry County school board

Three candidates are running for the District 6 Horry County Board of Education seat, which includes parts of Socastee and St. James. However, just two will be in a contested primary Tuesday. The seat is currently held by Helen Mason Smith, who is running for school board chair. Republicans Lyn Bondi and Pam Dawson will face each other in the primary. Libertarian Steve Witt is also running for the seat and will face the Republican winner in November.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

LIVE ELECTION 2022 BLOG: Local updates throughout South Carolina

(WPDE) — South Carolina's primary election day is finally here. Polls have officially closed as of 7 p.m. ABC15 has crews across the region to bring you the latest updates. We will be updating this blog throughout the day with major breaking election news, photos, video and more. LIVE...
ELECTIONS
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Nancy Mace defeats Arrington in SC01 GOP Primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After a contentious campaign, Rep. Nancy Mace has defeated Katie Arrington in the GOP primary for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Arrington conceded the race to the freshman congresswoman who will now face Democrat Annie Andrews in November. In February, Mace received an endorsement from former SC Governor Nikki Haley through her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
2K+
Followers
155
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy